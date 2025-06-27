Feijoa Seed Grow a Garden guide

The Grow a Garden Summer update added two new Divine-rarity Seeds to the permanently available Seed Shop: Loquat and Feijoa. Feijoa is the pricier, rarer, and consequently, more valuable of the two. Despite its addition coinciding with the Summer Harvest Event, Feijoa is not an event-limited species. It will presumably be available to purchase even after the event ends.

Let’s explore everything there is to know about Feijoa in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Feijoa Seed in Grow a Garden

How to get

Feijoa in the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Feijoa Seed can be bought from the Seed Shop for 2.75 million Sheckles. This is assuming the Seed is available in the shop stock, as it only has around a 0.15% chance of being in it. Its low spawn rate is only trumped by the Prismatic Sugar Apple, which has an even lower 0.01% spawn rate.

If you don’t wish to deal with the shop’s RNG-reliant stock, you can take the premium way to circumvent it. The Seed is always available for 679 Robux, and once the transaction moves through, it will be added directly to your inventory, ready to sow.

There are other ways to acquire it, but they rely on RNG even more than the Seed Shop. These include the Lucky Harvest mechanic and abilities of Pets like the Red Fox and Golden Lab. Note that the odds of these happening are exceedingly rare, to the point that it would be better to rely on the Seed Shop.

Rarity, harvest value, and yield type

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, Feijoa belongs to the Divine rarity, which is the second-highest one in the game behind Prismatic. Its produce sells for a base value of 13,000 Sheckles, which may change depending on the size and active Mutations. Currently, it is the second-most valuable species in the Seed Shop behind the Prismatic Sugar Apple.

Like most high-rarity Seeds in the experience, the Feijoa is a Multi-Harvest type Seed. Once you sow it, it will mature into a plant that continues to produce Fruits until you choose to remove the plant from the farm. As such, this Seed can be a valuable addition to your farm as a steady source of income.

FAQs

How much does the Feijoa Seed cost in Grow a Garden?

The Feijoa Seed costs 2.75 million Sheckles or 679 Robux at the Seed Shop.

What rarity does the Feijoa Seed belong to in Grow a Garden?

The Feijoa Seed belongs to the Divine rarity.

What is the base sell value of a Feijoa Fruit in Grow a Garden?

Feijoa Fruits have a base sell value of 13,000 Sheckles apiece.

