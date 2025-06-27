Loquat Seed Grow a Garden: Rarity, price, and harvest value

Loquat was added to Grow a Garden with the Summer update on June 21, 2025. It is among the few Divine-rarity Seeds in the game and can be bought from the regular Seed Shop. Once the Seed matures into a plant, it produces Fruits that belong to the berry category. This makes it eligible for buffs from Pets like the Deer and the Spotted Deer.

Here’s everything you need to know about Loquat Seed and its produce in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Loquat Seed in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Loquat Seed (Image via Roblox)

Loquat is available in the Seed Shop, which is permanently in the overworld. Since it isn’t a limited-time species, the Seed will always be available to purchase from the vendor. You can buy it for 900,000 Sheckles, provided its stock is available.

The Loquat Seed has a 0.75% chance of being purchasable in the Seed Shop. This makes it a rare sight, with only the Prismatic rarity Seeds being a more elusive type in the stall’s selection of Seeds.

Of course, like every other Seed in the Seed Shop, you can ignore the stock availability entirely by purchasing the Loquat for 629 Robux. This will instantly add the Seed to your inventory and make it available for use.

Rarity, harvest value, and yield type

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Loquat belongs to the Divine rarity, which is second only to Prismatic in the game’s rarity system. It produces berry-type Fruits that can be sold for a base value of 8,000 Sheckles.

Among the Seeds available in the Seed Shop, the Loquat has the third-highest yield value behind the Divine Feijoa and the Prismatic Sugar Apple.

This Seed is of the Multi-Harvest type, which makes it even more valuable. It will continue to produce Fruits unless you remove it from the farm. As such, you won’t have to deal with shop RNG to replace the plant, unlike what must be done with Single-Harvest type Seeds.

Should you happen upon the Loquat, consider adding it to your farm as a source of stable Sheckle income.

FAQs

How to get Loquat Seed in Grow a Garden

Loquat can be obtained from the Seed Shop for 900,000 Sheckles.

What are the chances of finding Loquat Seed in the Grow a Garden Seed Shop?

The chances of Loquat being in the Seed Shop stock are 0.75%.

What is the base sell value of the Fruit of the Loquat Seed in Grow a Garden?

The Loquat Seed produces Fruits that sell for a base value of 8,000 Sheckles.

