Find The Noobies Morphs Codes (April 2024)

Upon redemption, Find The Noobies Morphs codes reward you with exclusive Noobies and Coins. Noobies drive the game's primary objective, as players must scavenge the map looking for them. Meanwhile, Coins is a currency used to purchase Noobies from the shop and various tools from Axe, the in-game store.

This article gives you the latest codes in Find The Noobies Morphs, shows you how to redeem them, and more.

All Find The Noobies Morphs Codes (Active)

Here are the active codes in Find The Noobies Morphs (Image via Roblox)

Currently, only one Noobie code is active in Find The Noobies Morphs. You'll receive the Welcome Noobie badge after redeeming it.

List of Active Find The Noobies Morphs Codes Code Rewards WELCOMEBUDDY Exclusive Welcome Noobie COINPLEASE 100 Coins

Inactive Find The Noobies Morphs codes

As of now, there are no inactive codes in Find The Noobies Morphs. You can expect the old one to go inactive during a major update and whenever fresh codes are issued.

How to redeem Find The Noobies Morphs codes

Code box in Find The Noobies Morphs (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the active codes in Find The Noobies Morphs:

After spawning on the map, press the Settings icon near the backpack button (middle of the screen). The Settings! UI will appear, and you'll see the Redeem Code box at the end of it.

UI will appear, and you'll see the box at the end of it. Click the box.

Copy any code and paste it into the Insert code here text box.

text box. Hit the Redeem button to activate the code in Find The Noobies Morphs.

Find The Noobies Morphs codes and their importance

Welcome Noobie in Find The Noobies Morphs (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Welcome Noobie is part of the Exclusive Noobies list. Hence, the active Noobie code is vital to complete it. Furthermore, the free Coins can be spent on new Noobies in the in-game shop as well as necessary tools from the Axe building.

Make sure to complete the wood quest (collect 50 wood) by talking to the storekeeper. This will ensure you can use the Axe to chop wood anytime.

Listed below are all the items, their official descriptions, and prices in Find The Noobies Morphs:

Medkit - For heal, simple is that - 25 Coins

Axe - Can be used to cut wood - 30 Coins

Lighter - This tool is used to God to give you a fire - 35 Coins

Flashlight - If you're afraid of the dark, just buy it - 50 Coins

Find The Noobies Morphs code troubleshooting [How to fix]

When you enter an invalid or incorrect code, the "Invalid code/expired error" message pops up. Avoid such issues by double-checking the codes before hitting the "Redeem" button. Ensure they are active and have been inserted into the code box properly.

Where to find new Find The Noobies Morphs codes?

Join the game's official Discord server to learn about new codes, in-game news, and more. You can also keep an eye on our active codes list for Find The Noobies Morphs to learn about the latest ones.

FAQs on Find The Noobies Morphs codes

What are the latest codes in Find The Noobies Morphs?

There are no latest codes in Find The Noobies Morphs. Only a couple of old active codes are active as of now.

Which code can be redeemed for an Exclusive Noobie?

You can redeem the code WELCOMEBUDDY to unlock the Welcome Noobie.

How many Coins can you earn from these codes?

You can currently claim up to 100 Coins using the available code. These can be used to purchase items like the Axe, lighter, and flashlight.

