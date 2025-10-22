Fisch Cryogenic Enchant guide

The Cryogenic Enchant in Fisch is a useful Enchant, which can be obtained as a Cosmic Enchant at the Keeper’s Altar. This fishing rod modifier applies a chance to freeze a lured fish within the first second, significantly improving the odds of catching it. You can use this Enchant for rarer fish as well to simplify catching high-rarity and low resilience fish.

Let’s explore the Cryogenic Enchant in detail.

An overview of Cryogenic Enchant in Fisch

Use a Cosmic Relic to apply the Cryogenic Enchant (Image via Roblox)

The Cryogenic Enchant applies a 20% chance to freeze a lured fish. If this effect activates, the progress bar minigame will become a lot easier, which is useful if you’re hunting for a rare fish type. This Enchant is classified as a Cosmic Enchant, and it can only be applied using the Cosmic Relic.

You can get a Cosmic Relic in Fallen Stars, a localized event that spawns during Starfall, a non-standard weather. Starfall and Fallen Stars are both restricted to nighttime, and they may occur anywhere on the map. There is a chance of encountering them multiple times in different regions.

The Rod of the Cosmos can also be used during Starfall for a low chance to get the Cosmic Relic. If Cosmic Relics, Lucky Cosmic Relics, or Relic Storm Admin Events are active, you have a 0.5%, 15%, and 1% chance of getting the Cosmic Relic. During these Admin Events, you can fish in any water body to get the Cosmic Relic.

With the Cosmic Relic in your inventory, head over to Keeper’s Altar in Statue of Sovereignty for a chance to apply the Cryogenic Enchant.

All Cosmic Enchants in Fisch

Cosmic Relics are typically available at nighttime (Image via Roblox)

Using the Cosmic Relic, you can apply the following Cosmic Enchants to your fishing rod:

Cryogenic: 20% chance to freeze a lured fish within the first second.

20% chance to freeze a lured fish within the first second. Glittered: Increases the chance of Shiny or Sparkling Mutations by 3%.

Increases the chance of Shiny or Sparkling Mutations by 3%. Overclicked: Increases progress speed by 5% for all fish.

Increases progress speed by 5% for all fish. Sea Prince: Increases the size of caught fish by 15%.

Increases the size of caught fish by 15%. Tenacity: Increases progress speed by 10% for every snapped reel (max 200%).

Increases progress speed by 10% for every snapped reel (max 200%). Tryhard: Increases progress speed by 20%. Reduces Control by 0.1.

Increases progress speed by 20%. Reduces Control by 0.1. Wise: Increases XP reward from all catches by 1.2x.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Fisch

How do I apply the Cryogenic Enchant in Fisch?

The Cryogenic Enchant can be applied at the Keeper’s Altar using a Cosmic Relic.

What does the Cryogenic Enchant do?

The Cryogenic Enchant applies a 20% chance to freeze a lured fish within the first second.

How do I get a Cosmic Relic?

Cosmic Relic is available in Fallen Stars or caught randomly during Cosmic Relics, Lucky Cosmic Relics, and Relic Storm Admin Events.

