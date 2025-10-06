Fisch Herculean Enchant guide

The Herculean Enchant is among the eight Exalted Enchantments in Fisch, being among the most useful ones to boot. You have a chance of getting this Enchant by using an Exalted Relic at the Keeper’s Altar. A Fishing Rod with the Herculean Enchant receives bonus weight capacity, increased Control rating, and higher progress speed.
This guide gives you a quick overview of the Herculean Enchant and how to use it in Fisch.
About the Herculean Enchant in Fisch
Overview and stat increases
As mentioned earlier, the Herculean Enchant specializes in increasing your Fishing Rod’s weight capacity, Control, and Progress Speed. All three of these stats are a major boon for beginners and veterans alike. Beginners will have an easier time getting used to the controls, while it enables experienced players to reel in some of the more challenging catches with relative ease.
It improves a Rod’s Weight Capacity by 25,000 kgs, Control by 0.2, and Progress Speed by 10%. These are substantial improvements to any Rod, but they do wonders for endgame Rods in particular. Pairing Rods like the Brick Rod with the Herculean Enchant can increase their effectiveness significantly.
Applying the Herculean Enchant
Applying the Herculean Enchant requires you to get an Exalted Relic, which can be obtained through the following sources:
- By fishing in any water body at a 0.08% catch rate. Use the Rod of the Exalted One to increase the odds to 0.125%.
- By finishing The Keeper’s Secret quest for three Exalted Relics. Can be done once only.
- By purchasing them from the Daily Shop. 12.5% chance of up to three Exalted Relics being in stock.
- Through the Personal Aquarium at a 1% chance.
- By completing the quest given by the Challenges NPC. 15% chance of receiving Exalted Relics as the reward.
Once you have an Exalted Relic, head over to Keeper’s Altar at (1380, -805, -300) and use the Relic on the desired Rod. The odds of getting the Herculean Enchant are one in eight or 12.5%.
