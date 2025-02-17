Fisch Eruption Event guide

Volcano Eruption is the latest event in Fisch, which introduces a new type of fish around Roslit Bay for a limited time. This event was introduced to the experience on February 15, 2025, and it will remain active until February 22, 2025. This gives you a limited duration of time to catch the new fish species and complete the event quest to earn all the associated rewards.

Ad

Curious about the Eruption Event in Fisch? Read through this guide to learn all there is to know about it and the quest that it has to offer.

Breaking down the Eruption Event in Fisch

Overview

Fishing in Roslit Bay (Image via Roblox)

The Volcano Eruption event is a seven-day limited event set on Roslit Bay, around Roslit Volcano. The premise of this event is that the aforementioned volcano has erupted, causing the surrounding waters to glow like lava.

Ad

Trending

This has resulted in nine new fish types to emerge in the sea around the bright orange parts, giving you a chance to expand your bestiary. Since these are event-exclusive, the fish you catch will be registered in a different bestiary than the base game’s Roslit Bay entry.

Eruption also introduces five new premium products in the form of bundles, boats, and rods. The most prominent of these is the Volcanic Bundle, which includes the Magma-coated Molten Jetski, the Molten Lantern, and a 32x server luck multiplier for one hour. Purchasing this bundle will cost you 799 Robux.

Ad

Other products are standalone, which include the Volcanic Speedboat, the Bombastic Carbon, the Tundra Strike, and the Forgotten Doomspire, and can be purchased separately. These items cost 2,999 Robux, 299 Robux, 799 Robux, and 1,299 Robux, respectively. Furthermore, the Forgotten Doomspire is limited in numbers, with only 8,000 copies available before it runs out.

Also read: How to get the Brick Rod in Fisch

Ashfall quest and bestiary completion

Burnt Betta, an Eruption Event fish (Image via Roblox)

The featured event quest is known as Ashfall, offered by the new NPC, Dr. Finneus. You can find him on a new raft on Roslit Bay and he will task you with completing the event bestiary. This involves catching the nine featured fish in Roslit Bay during the event period. Note that this will only last until the event is active, making the quest deadline the same as the event expiration date: February 22, 2025.

Ad

Here are all the new fish you must catch for the Ashfall quest, along with the bait best suited for them:

Ashcloud Archerfish: Coal

Blistered Eel: Worm

Burnt Betta: Squid

Cinder Carp: Minnow

Ember Catfish: Bagel

Lava Lamprey: Insect

Molten Minnow: Flakes

Pyro Pike: Shrimp

Scooty Salmon: Seaweed

These are available at all times, which means you don’t have to worry about manipulating time or season to catch them. Once you acquire all of them, return to the doctor to turn in the quest and receive the Volcanic Research Boat, along with the Volcanic Helper title.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When does the Eruption Event end in Fisch?

Eruption is set to end on February 22, 2025.

How many new fish species did the Eruption Event introduce in Fisch?

The Eruption Event introduced nine new fish species to the experience.

What is the main objective of the Ashfall quest in Fisch?

The main objective of the Ashfall quest is to complete the Eruption event bestiary on Roslit Bay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024