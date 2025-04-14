Fisch Message in a Bottle quest guide

The Blue Moon update in Fisch brought a few new quests to the Roblox experience that can be completed for various rewards. One of these missions is Message in a Bottle, which tasks you with following the instructions found in a bottle washed ashore in Moosewood. Your objective is to reach the specified area and find the White Crate to receive your rewards.

Here’s how to complete the Message in a Bottle mission in Fisch.

Breaking down the Message in a Bottle quest in Fisch

Prerequisites and beginning the quest

The bottle with the message (Image via Roblox)

The Message in a Bottle quest is not an extensive one; it will take roughly 10 minutes to complete, provided you have the prerequisites fulfilled. Firstly, you must acquire a GPS unit, which can be purchased from Moosewood for 100C$.

Next, you need a boat to travel across the seas and reach the destination. Talk to the Shipwright NPC at the coast and buy a boat to get started. The starter Rowboat is good enough for this mission, as you won’t have to travel far to complete it.

To start the quest, interact with the bottle found at these coordinates: X: 480, Y: 135, Z: 235. Upon doing so, you will be given the primary objective: reaching Roslit Bay and finding the White Crate on the island.

Mission and reward

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

With the main objective received, you must now travel northward from Moosewood into the sea on the vessel of your choice. Once you are far enough from the island, you will spot various island names pop up on the screen. Find Roslit Bay to the east and make a beeline for it.

Once you reach the island, jump onto the pier and continue moving until you find a pond. Then, move past it and reach the empty area, where you will see a White Crate in the middle. The crate’s coordinates are as follows: X: -1879, Y: 166, Z: 589.

Interact with the White Crate to finish the quest and earn your rewards: XP and 15 Kraken Tentacles. The Tentacles can be used as bait and have some of the best stats for a Legendary bait in the experience. In addition to this mission, the only other ways to acquire this bait are through Captain Neptune’s quest and by redeeming the code SORRYGUYS.

FAQs

How to start the Message in a Bottle quest in Fisch

The Message in a Bottle quest can be started by interacting with the bottle found on Moosewood island shores.

What is the objective of the Message in a Bottle quest in Fisch?

The Message in a Bottle quest requires you to find the White Crate on Roslit Bay.

What are the rewards for completing the Message in a Bottle quest in Fisch?

Completing the Message in a Bottle quest grants you XP and 15 Kraken Tentacles as rewards.

