Fisch Narwhal update guide

The latest Fisch update was implemented on May 24, 2025, adding brand-new fish, skins, and Boats. This patch sees the addition of the Apex Fish Hunt, giving you a chance to hunt down the Narwhal and add it to your Bestiary. It also includes new Challenges and premium bundles, diversifying the number of ways you can play the game.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Narwhal update in Fisch.

Everything new in the Narwhal update for Fisch

Apex Fish Hunt

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Apex Fish Hunt is a hunting event where you can acquire a special type of fish for a limited time every once in a while. They start every three hours simultaneously on every server, making them repeatable. These Hunts are special in that only a limited number of fish can be acquired each time the event starts. This makes them a mad dash to claim before stocks run out.

Ad

Trending

The featured species in the Apex Fish Hunt is limited to 500 fish per spawn globally. Once they run out or the event ends, players must wait three hours for the next Hunt session to start. The Narwhal is among the featured fish species that can be caught in the Apex Fish Hunt.

Also read: How to get the Brick Rod in Fisch

New Fish, skins, and more

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

As part of the Narwhal update, the following fish types were added to the game:

Ad

Narwhal

Beluga

Magician Narwhal

The Narwhal update introduces five new free Skins, which are listed below:

Arctic Coral for the Arctic Rod

Coral Specter for the Abyssal Specter Rod

Heavenly Coral for Heaven’s Rod

Core of the Lagoon for the Azure of Lagoon

Coralhook for the Astralhool Rod

You can also find the following items in the premium shop:

Bobbers: Ice Skull, Key of Obsidian, and Slimely

Skins: Fallen King (Rod of the Eternal King), Crystallized Dagger (Rod of the Forgotten Fang), and Obsidian Key (No-Life Rod)

Boats: Vintage Hatchboat, Tri-Back Rider

Lantern: Velvet Lamp

Ad

Lastly, a new Vintage Bundle was added to the premium shop. It can be bought for 799 Robux and includes the Vintage Hatchboat, the Velvet Lamp, and an hour of 64x Server Luck. It will remain available in the shop until May 31, 2025.

Moosewood overhaul and new Challenges

The Challenges board (Image via Roblox)

Moosewood, the starter island, has been given a makeover to make it simpler to navigate for new and returning players alike. The island now also features a countdown to the next update to help players prepare for what’s to come.

Ad

For extra resources or to test your angling skills, you can now accept Challenges. These can be accessed by speaking to the Challenges NPC found on Moosewood island docks, giving you a list of nine tasks. Completing each of them grants you a unique reward, while finishing them all resets the list, allowing you to do it all over again.

Challenges typically involve interacting with the fundamental mechanics of the experience. These can range from easily doable, like using a Bait Crate, to something with more involvement, such as catching Exotic fish.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When was the Narwhal update added to Fisch?

The Narwhal update was implemented into the game on May 24, 2025.

Where are Challenges located in Fisch?

Challenges can be found on the docks of Moosewood island, the starter area of the game.

How to get the Vintage Bundle in Fisch

The Vintage Bundle can be purchased from the in-game shop for 799 Robux until May 31, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024