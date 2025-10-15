Fisch Night of the Fireflies guide

Night of the Fireflies is a random event in Fisch that applies a Nocturnal Fish-specific boost for all players. As is the nature of random Evens in the game, Night of the Fireflies triggers without any forewarning and lasts for a short while. You can anticipate its activation by looking at the server uptime, which is a setting that can be enabled in-game.

Let’s explore what Night of the Fireflies is all about in Fisch.,

About Night of the Fireflies in Fisch

Toggle the "Server Info UI Is Enabled" option to check server uptime (Image via Roblox)

Night of the Fireflies is a random event that has a chance to activate every 45 minutes of server uptime, similar to other random events. To view server uptime in the game, click on Menu, scroll down, and click on the “Server Info UI is Enabled” option. This will show the server uptime as well as location, giving you a complete idea as to when you can expect a random event to show up.

The unique effect applied by Night of the Fireflies is a 2x catch rate for all Nocturnal Fish at night. Since Nocturnal Fish include some of the most elusive species in the game, this event is ideal for bestiary completionists and Cash farmers alike. Equipped with a suitable rod like the Cerulean Fang or the Nocturnal Rod, you will be able to catch the rarest marine species with ease.

An overview of random events in Fisch

Certain random events are tied to nighttime (Image via Roblox)

The game includes a total of five random events, all of which share the same activation condition. They appear in no particular order, and their chance of activation is completely random. Some of these events are tied to the day-night cycle and will not trigger outside of their particular half of the day. Furthermore, it’s possible to trigger some of them manually using Totem-type items.

Every 45 minutes, you will see one of the following map-wide random events:

Night of the Fireflies: 2x Nocturnal Fish catch rate during nighttime.

2x Nocturnal Fish catch rate during nighttime. Night of the Luminous: Increases Sparkling attribute catch and appraisal rates by 10% during nighttime. Can be triggered using the Sparkling Totem.

Increases Sparkling attribute catch and appraisal rates by 10% during nighttime. Can be triggered using the Sparkling Totem. Shiny Surge: Increases Shiny attribute catch and appraisal rates by 3%. Can be triggered using the Shiny Totem.

Increases Shiny attribute catch and appraisal rates by 3%. Can be triggered using the Shiny Totem. Mutation Surge: Increases Mutated Fish catch and appraisal rate by 15%. Can be triggered using the Mutation Totem.

Increases Mutated Fish catch and appraisal rate by 15%. Can be triggered using the Mutation Totem. Moonlit Mirage: Chance to apply the Lunar Mutation to a caught Fish. Catching Lunar Fish grants a stack of Moonlit bonus, increasing the weight and value of all caught fish by 5% per stack (max 25%). Restricted to nighttime. Enables Lunar Threads to be fished out of the open waters at a 0.1% catch rate.

FAQs on Fisch

What does Night of the Fireflies do in Fisch?

Night of the Fireflies increases the catch rates for all Nocturnal Fish by 2x at night.

Can Night of the Fireflies be activated manually?

No, Night of the Fireflies is only activated by random chance every 45 minutes of server uptime.

How do I check server uptime in Fisch?

You can enable the “Server UI is Enabled” toggle in the Menu to check total server uptime.

Swapnil Joshi



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

