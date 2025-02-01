Fisch Orcas update patch notes: New bundle, bug fixes, and more

Fisch has dropped a brand-new update, named Orcas, featuring numerous bug fixes, improvements, and more. While the update might lack new content, the QoL changes will make the title much smoother and better to play. The developer has also seemingly hidden a hint toward the upcoming content in Fisch within the update.

So, this article will offer the complete patch notes for the update where you can check out all the details.

The complete changelog of the Fisch Orcas update

There is a new code that players can use (Image via Roblox)

As stated previously, the latest Fisch update features a small amount of content but brings about many changes and improvements. We have provided the complete details below for you to check out.

New Code

THEKRAKEN - Get the Sunken Ship Bobber and 2500 C$

New Additions

2x XP Weekend so everyone can catch up!

Orca Migrations every hour with a chance of the Ancient Orca

New Titles for Levels 200 - 1,000

Quest Compass test for select players.

FTUE Changes for early-game players.

New Orca Bundle

3 New Skins

3 New Bobbers

Ton of Bug-Fixes

Small Hints towards something much bigger...

Bug Fixes

Fixed Merchant Freezes

Fixed glider unequipping when touching CanCollide-disabled objects

Fixed Red Energy Crystal price displaying as 0 C$ instead of 250,000 C$

Fixed compass being inverted

Fixed fishing through the ground in certain map locations

Fixed Greedy mutation breaking the Mosasaurus model

Fixed missing fence post at Northern Expedition

Created new animations for Phineas and Skin Merchant

Fixed Voyager Rod Driftwood skin missing VFX

Fixed Forsaken Shores grass patches not changing with seasons

Fixed overlapping terrain at Ancient Isle

Fixed non-functional ladders in some areas

Fixed inability to sit on some bass boat seats

Fixed softlock hole at Northern Expedition

Fixed typo in Aurora Borealis notification

Fixed Roslit Angler prompt incorrectly displaying 'Terrapin Angler'

Fixed Frozen mutation not appearing on Megalodon

Fixed emoting while holding a fishing rod allowing unrestricted movement

Fixed 'Disable Ambience' setting not muting ambient sounds

Fixed inability to hold or sell Subspace: The Depths Key

Fixed Ancient Depths Serpent radar duplicating text

Fixed Keeper’s Altar, Exalted elevator sometimes teleporting players under the map

Fixed grammatical errors in Mermaid dialogue

Fixed most collision and map issues in Atlantis

Fixed NPC dialogue breaking when walking away mid-conversation

Fixed inability to fish in Roslit Volcano

Fixed Guardian of Atlantis wobbling excessively and difficult driver seat entry

Fixed low-end devices crashing when exiting Atlantis

Fixed Atlantis visibility issues at night

Fixed hole in Poseidon’s Temple allowing unintended map exits

Fixed Athena dialogue not working

Fixed 50 catches badge not awarding properly

Fixed ziplines at Roslit Volcano leading nowhere

Fixed brine pool fishing issues

Fixed (most) floating trees at Ancient Isle

Fixed Data Restore Tool

Fixed treasure chests overlapping

The 2x XP event will last the weekend

Gameplay Improvements

You should no longer be able to climb steep slopes in Fisch

Players can no longer push others using Conception Conch hitbox

Legendary King’s Rod skin now includes all accessories

Equipping a rod now properly displays the 'Equipped' alert

Sandy Mutation should now display correctly on Nessie

Meg’s Spine, Meg’s Fang, Moon Wood, Neptune's Nibbler and all sorts of Crates should now display mutations

Crystallized & Heavenly mutations now appear in notifications

Winter’s Edge fish is now a limited rarity

Golden Seahorse now appears in the bestiary again

Riptide Rod description is now accurate

Fischmas and Frost Fire Rods now have descriptions

Horseshoe Crab description corrected

Fixed dialogs breaking when walking away

New Year’s bobbers now have VFX and SFX

Quality of Life changes

Electric Shock mutation value changed back to x3.5

Aureolin mutation value increased to x6

Radio sound now fades out smoothly

'Return to Island' feature now hides if you are not in the A/B test

Compass no longer freaks out on low FPS

Grand Reef now has a location header

Atlantis Merchant now sells quality bait crates and Conception Conches

Totem info in stats is now accurate

Ethereal Abyss (co-op puzzle) timer increased from 45 to 90 seconds

Codes are now case-insensitive

Flippers/Super Flippers no longer block Atlantis Merchant dialogue

Lowered max treasure maps in your inventory to 10

Rewrote tons of systems and services to drastically improve server startup and loading times.

Volcanic brick location moved on the same island to be obtainable again

