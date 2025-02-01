Fisch Orcas update patch notes: New bundle, bug fixes, and more

Fisch has dropped a brand-new update, named Orcas, featuring numerous bug fixes, improvements, and more. While the update might lack new content, the QoL changes will make the title much smoother and better to play. The developer has also seemingly hidden a hint toward the upcoming content in Fisch within the update.
So, this article will offer the complete patch notes for the update where you can check out all the details.
The complete changelog of the Fisch Orcas update
As stated previously, the latest Fisch update features a small amount of content but brings about many changes and improvements. We have provided the complete details below for you to check out.
New Code
- THEKRAKEN - Get the Sunken Ship Bobber and 2500 C$
New Additions
- 2x XP Weekend so everyone can catch up!
- Orca Migrations every hour with a chance of the Ancient Orca
- New Titles for Levels 200 - 1,000
- Quest Compass test for select players.
- FTUE Changes for early-game players.
- New Orca Bundle
- 3 New Skins
- 3 New Bobbers
- Ton of Bug-Fixes
- Small Hints towards something much bigger...
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Merchant Freezes
- Fixed glider unequipping when touching CanCollide-disabled objects
- Fixed Red Energy Crystal price displaying as 0 C$ instead of 250,000 C$
- Fixed compass being inverted
- Fixed fishing through the ground in certain map locations
- Fixed Greedy mutation breaking the Mosasaurus model
- Fixed missing fence post at Northern Expedition
- Created new animations for Phineas and Skin Merchant
- Fixed Voyager Rod Driftwood skin missing VFX
- Fixed Forsaken Shores grass patches not changing with seasons
- Fixed overlapping terrain at Ancient Isle
- Fixed non-functional ladders in some areas
- Fixed inability to sit on some bass boat seats
- Fixed softlock hole at Northern Expedition
- Fixed typo in Aurora Borealis notification
- Fixed Roslit Angler prompt incorrectly displaying 'Terrapin Angler'
- Fixed Frozen mutation not appearing on Megalodon
- Fixed emoting while holding a fishing rod allowing unrestricted movement
- Fixed 'Disable Ambience' setting not muting ambient sounds
- Fixed inability to hold or sell Subspace: The Depths Key
- Fixed Ancient Depths Serpent radar duplicating text
- Fixed Keeper’s Altar, Exalted elevator sometimes teleporting players under the map
- Fixed grammatical errors in Mermaid dialogue
- Fixed most collision and map issues in Atlantis
- Fixed NPC dialogue breaking when walking away mid-conversation
- Fixed inability to fish in Roslit Volcano
- Fixed Guardian of Atlantis wobbling excessively and difficult driver seat entry
- Fixed low-end devices crashing when exiting Atlantis
- Fixed Atlantis visibility issues at night
- Fixed hole in Poseidon’s Temple allowing unintended map exits
- Fixed Athena dialogue not working
- Fixed 50 catches badge not awarding properly
- Fixed ziplines at Roslit Volcano leading nowhere
- Fixed brine pool fishing issues
- Fixed (most) floating trees at Ancient Isle
- Fixed Data Restore Tool
- Fixed treasure chests overlapping
Gameplay Improvements
- You should no longer be able to climb steep slopes in Fisch
- Players can no longer push others using Conception Conch hitbox
- Legendary King’s Rod skin now includes all accessories
- Equipping a rod now properly displays the 'Equipped' alert
- Sandy Mutation should now display correctly on Nessie
- Meg’s Spine, Meg’s Fang, Moon Wood, Neptune's Nibbler and all sorts of Crates should now display mutations
- Crystallized & Heavenly mutations now appear in notifications
- Winter’s Edge fish is now a limited rarity
- Golden Seahorse now appears in the bestiary again
- Riptide Rod description is now accurate
- Fischmas and Frost Fire Rods now have descriptions
- Horseshoe Crab description corrected
- Fixed dialogs breaking when walking away
- New Year’s bobbers now have VFX and SFX
Quality of Life changes
- Electric Shock mutation value changed back to x3.5
- Aureolin mutation value increased to x6
- Radio sound now fades out smoothly
- 'Return to Island' feature now hides if you are not in the A/B test
- Compass no longer freaks out on low FPS
- Grand Reef now has a location header
- Atlantis Merchant now sells quality bait crates and Conception Conches
- Totem info in stats is now accurate
- Ethereal Abyss (co-op puzzle) timer increased from 45 to 90 seconds
- Codes are now case-insensitive
- Flippers/Super Flippers no longer block Atlantis Merchant dialogue
- Lowered max treasure maps in your inventory to 10
- Rewrote tons of systems and services to drastically improve server startup and loading times.
- Volcanic brick location moved on the same island to be obtainable again
