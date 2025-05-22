Fisch Potions guide: Recipes, effects, and more

Apart from the enchantments, you can now get unique stat buffs through various Potions in Fisch. The only condition is that you will have to gather the necessary ingredients, as Potions are not readily available for purchase in this game and must be brewed by you. This can be done by combining the respective ingredients in a Cauldron inside the Bloon Moon cave.

You can brew more than one Potion to gain buffs like a Luck boost, increased Lure Speed, and even fish duplication. However, all this is possible only when you learn everything about brewing in detail. We have created this guide to help you with the same.

How to brew Potions in Fisch

The Blue Moon cave gate in Snowcap Island (Image via Roblox)

As stated earlier, you can brew a Potion in this Roblox title using a Cauldron. This vessel is found inside the Blue Moon cave in both the First and the Second Seas. You can find the cave on Snowcap Island in the First Sea and Lushgrove Island in the Second Sea.

A general thing to remember is that the Blue Moon cave is accessible only during the Blue Moon event. It is a local event that lasts for 10 minutes and has a low chance of spawning on a Winter night with Clear weather. If you have a Blue Moon Totem, you can spawn this event on a Clear Winter night.

Once inside the Blue Moon cave, you can find the Cauldron at the following GPS coordinates:

In Snowcap, find the Cauldron at the coordinates XYZ: 2750, 135, 2505.

In Lushgrove, find the Cauldron at the coordinates XYZ: 1355, 110, -615.

Upon finding the Cauldron, you can access it to see a list of available Potions. A general thing to remember here is that each Potion will require three ingredients to brew, which will be chosen randomly from a set of possible ingredients. You can scroll down to the table below for a list of all the possible ingredients.

Some Potions have three tiers (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3). Based on the tier, the effects, brewing time, ingredients, and lasting duration will vary.

Also check: Roblox Fisch Crafting guide

All Fisch Potions recipes and effects

The Cauldron UI (Image via Roblox | YouTube@dum)

Once you have access to the Cauldron, you can brew the following Potions in this game.

Potion Tier Brewing Time Lasting duration Effects Possible Ingredients All Season Potion Tier 1 6 hours 3 hour duration Removes the luck debuff for all the fish that prefer a specific season to spawn Scylla Crowned Anglerfish Magma Leviathan Frozen Leviathan Crystallized Seadragon Lobster King Orca Luck Potion Tier 1 (45% chance) 1 minute 15 minutes 50% Luck Boost Megalodon Tartaruga Great White Shark Great Hammerhead Shark Voltfish Alligator Tier 2 (30% chance) 5 minutes 30 minutes 75% Luck Boost Tier 3 (25% chance) 10 minutes 60 minutes 100% Luck Boost Glitched Potion Tier 1 3 hours 10 minutes Duplicates every fish that you catch Scylla

Lobster King

Moby

Sea Leviathan

Orca Lure Speed Potion Tier 1 (45% chance) 1 minute 15 minutes 15% Lure Boost Tartaruga Captain's Goldfish Colossal Squid Whiptail Catfish Pufferfish Tier 2 (30% chance) 5 minutes 30 minutes 30% Lure Boost Tier 3 (25% chance) 10 minutes 60 minutes 60% Lure Boost

FAQs

How do I get Potions in Fisch?

You can brew Potions by accessing the Cauldron found inside the Blue Moon cave in Snowcap (First Sea) and Lushgrove (Second Sea).

What does the All Season Potion do in Fisch?

The All Season Potion removes the Luck debuff for all the fish that prefer a specific season to spawn.

When does the Blue Moon event occur in Fisch?

A Blue Moon event has a low chance of occurring during a Clear Winter night. If this event is not occurring, you can use a Blue Moon Totem during a Clear Winter night to force it to happen.

