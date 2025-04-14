How to get and use the Blue Moon Totem in Fisch

The latest Blue Moon update in Fisch has introduced a couple of time-limited features. You can now find a Blue Moon Pool and fish in it to complete its bestiary and earn rewards like XP, Credits (C$), and Embercoins (E$). Although the spawn rate of the Blue Moon Pool is low, you can use a Blue Moon Totem to make it spawn right away. Consider it similar to a Meteor Totem that is used to summon a Meteor on the map.
Since the Blue Moon Pool will disappear forever in a couple of days, you may have to hurry and obtain the Blue Moon Totem in Fisch as soon as possible. To help with that, here's a guide highlighting the location from where you can buy this totem.
How to get the Blue Moon Totem in Fisch
You can buy the Blue Moon Totem for 500,000 E$ from Lushgrove Island in the Second Sea. Make sure you are at least level 200+ and have defeated the Cthulu boss to reach the Second Sea. Once you are in the Second Sea, you can follow the directions mentioned below to acquire the Blue Moon Totem:
- From Waveborn (spawn island in the Second Sea), head northwest to reach Lushgrove.
- Once on this island, reach the higher grounds by using a glider or hopping through the platforms.
- Climb on the higher ground behind the NPC with a blue hat and you will find the Blue Moon Totem placed against a wall there.
- If you have a GPS device, you can find the Blue Moon Totem on the coordinates XYZ: 1300, 155, -550.
How to use the Blue Moon Totem in Fisch
Once you have the Blue Moon Totem in your inventory, equip it from the quick slot and click on the screen to activate it. Upon doing so, the time of the day will change and a Blue Moon will be summoned in the sky. Moreover, a server-wide message will also pop up on the screen, notifying other players of the Blue Moon event's activation.
During the Blue Moon event, the special gates at Snowcap Island and Lushgrove will open. These gates will have a moon shape carved on them. Once you jump inside the gates, you will reach the Blue Moon Pool area. You can fish here to complete the Blue Moon Bestiary.
An important thing to note here is that the Blue Moon Bestiary in both seas has different fish. In the First Sea, you can catch a total of nine fish, but you can only catch eight in the Second Sea. Make sure to check out our bestiary guide to know how to catch all 17 fish easily.
FAQs
Where is the Blue Moon Totem in Fisch?
The Blue Moon Totem can be bought from Lushgrove for a total of 500,000 E$.
What is the Blue Moon Totem in Fisch?
The Blue Moon Totem can be used to summon a Blue Moon event, giving you access to the Blue Moon Pool in Snowcap and Lushgrove.
How many fish are there in the Blue Moon Bestiary in Fisch?
You can catch a total of 17 fish in the Blue Moon Bestiary out of which, nine are in the First Sea, and eight in the Second Sea.
