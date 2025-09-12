Fisch - Roblox The Takeover

Fisch is one of the 48 experiences featured in Roblox The Takeover. As a part of the platform-wide event, you can complete four challenges to receive badges, Solo Cred, and a chance to earn Crew Cred. They become progressively more taxing, requiring you to bring your A-game if you wish to get every possible reward.

The process of getting these tasks done can be pretty involved, but if you’re familiar with the game, you should have no trouble completing them. This guide will provide you with an overview of everything you need to do to finish the challenges presented by The Takeover for this fishing experience.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Fisch

The Takeover Challenger NPC (Image via Roblox)

This game is featured in the Artist Alley District of The Takeover event experience. Head over to Artist Alley and use the teleporter to reach the event hub. Then, locate the portal that leads you to Fisch and enter it. Alternatively, use the Search function in the Roblox Player app and perform a search for the experience to access it.

Once in the game, head over to Moosewood and interact with the Takeover Challenger NPC near the docks. This NPC will serve as the event questgiver, and you must return to him each time you finish one of the four featured tasks.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Fisch

Accepting the first challenge (Image via Roblox)

There are four challenges to complete as part of The Takeover, which are classified into Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme difficulties. As their names suggest, the objectives of these challenges become more demanding as you continue to complete them. These challenges are listed below:

Noob: Catch 15 Fish with the Flimsy Rod. The Flimsy Rod is the default rod that is available to all players. Rewards the Experimental Rod.

Catch 15 Fish with the Flimsy Rod. The Flimsy Rod is the default rod that is available to all players. Rewards the Experimental Rod. Pro: Catch 40 Fish using the Experimental Rod. The Experimental Rod can be received after completing the Noob challenge.

Catch 40 Fish using the Experimental Rod. The Experimental Rod can be received after completing the Noob challenge. Master: Use the Experimental Rod to achieve 50 Perfect Catches. Time your button presses while fishing to ensure the bar remains aligned with the cursor for this objective.

Use the Experimental Rod to achieve 50 Perfect Catches. Time your button presses while fishing to ensure the bar remains aligned with the cursor for this objective. Extreme: Use 60 Normal Bait. You can get Normal Bait from Bait Crates.

The Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme missions grant two, six, 14, and 16 Solo Cred, respectively, for a total of 38 Solo Cred. You will also get four The Takeover badges, labelled Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme, for completing these challenges. Coordinate with your Crew for a chance to take over the neighborhood in Artist Alley and earn Crew Cred as well.

FAQs on Fisch

How quickly can The Takeover missions be finished in Fisch?

The Takeover missions can be finished within two hours if you are familiar with the game.

How many Cred does The Takeover reward for completing Fisch challenges?

You get 38 Solo Cred for finishing all four challenges in this game.

How long will The Takeover last?

The Takeover will end on September 22, 2025, lasting ten days in total.

