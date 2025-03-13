Fisch Smokescreen Totem: Usage and location

Weather manipulation in Fisch grants you access to unique fish species that may be locked behind a particular climate condition. This requires you to make use of certain items that change the weather to more suitable conditions, one of which is the Smokescreen Totem. The Smokescreen Totem makes the weather foggy, allowing you to catch species like the Colossal Squid, which is typically found around the Mushgrove Swamp.

Ad

Here’s how you can find and use the Smokescreen Totem in Fisch.

How to find and use the Smokescreen Totem in Fisch

The Sunscreen Totem (Image via Roblox)

The Smokescreen Totem is a single-use consumable that alters the weather and makes it foggy. Activating it triggers a special animation, after which the climate in the game world shifts. The Smokescreen Totem functions similarly to the Sundial Totem as far as activation goes, altering weather conditions for the entire server.

Ad

Trending

You can find this consumable for sale near the Mushgrove Swamp, close to the broken bridge on the southwestern side of the island. The item spawns at the edge of a cliff and can be bought for 2,000 C$, which makes it a fairly affordable item for mid-late game players.

Also read: How to get the Brick Rod in Fisch

Fish species that require Foggy weather

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

There are many common and extremely rare fish species that require the weather to be foggy. So, it’s quite handy to be able to change the weather on demand, allowing you to catch the desired species whenever you want.

Ad

Here’s a list of all the different species of fish that require Foggy weather, along with their locations:

Pollock: Common; Snowcap Island

Common; Snowcap Island Porgy: Common; The Ocean

Common; The Ocean Mackerel: Common; The Ocean

Common; The Ocean Grayling: Common; Snowcap Island

Common; Snowcap Island Mullet: Common; The Ocean

Common; The Ocean Bream: Common; Moosewood

Common; Moosewood Frost Minnow: Uncommon; Cryogenic Canal

Uncommon; Cryogenic Canal Burbot: Uncommon; Snowcap Island

Uncommon; Snowcap Island Echo Fisher: Uncommon; Atlantis

Uncommon; Atlantis Butterflyfish: Uncommon; Roslit Bay

Uncommon; Roslit Bay White Bass: Uncommon; Terrapin Island

Uncommon; Terrapin Island Longtail Bass: Uncommon; Sunstone Island

Uncommon; Sunstone Island Clownfish: Uncommon; Roslit Bay

Uncommon; Roslit Bay Cod: Uncommon; The Ocean

Uncommon; The Ocean Abyss Snapper: Uncommon; Atlantean Storm

Uncommon; Atlantean Storm Serpent Surgeonfish: Uncommon; Veil of the Forsaken

Uncommon; Veil of the Forsaken Kraken Koi: Uncommon; Veil of the Forsaken

Uncommon; Veil of the Forsaken Oracle’s Eye: Unusual; Atlantis

Unusual; Atlantis Snook: Unusual; Moosewood

Unusual; Moosewood Hyneria: Unusual; Ancient Isle

Unusual; Ancient Isle Globe Jellyfish: Unusual; Brine Pool

Unusual; Brine Pool Clam: Unusual; Roslit Bay

Unusual; Roslit Bay Rockstar Hermit Crab: Unusual; Desolate Deep

Unusual; Desolate Deep Fangborn Gar: Unusual; Vertigo

Unusual; Vertigo Squid: Unusual; Roslit Bay

Unusual; Roslit Bay Catfish: Rare; Mushgrove Swamp

Rare; Mushgrove Swamp Sea Urchin: Rare; The Ocean

Rare; The Ocean Cookiecutter Shark: Rare; The Ocean

Rare; The Ocean Anglerfish: Rare; The Ocean

Rare; The Ocean Marsh Gar: Rare; Mushgrove Swamp

Rare; Mushgrove Swamp Brine Phantom: Legendary; Brine Pool

Legendary; Brine Pool Leedsichthys: Legendary; Ancient Isle

Legendary; Ancient Isle Maelstorm Shark: Legendary; Atlantean Storm

Legendary; Atlantean Storm Golden Smallmouth Bass: Legendary; Terrapin Island

Legendary; Terrapin Island Sawfish: Legendary; The Ocean

Legendary; The Ocean Crown Bass: Legendary; The Ocean

Legendary; The Ocean Olm: Legendary; Terrapin Island

Legendary; Terrapin Island Bull Shark: Legendary; The Ocean

Legendary; The Ocean Alligator: Legendary; Mushgrove Swamp

Legendary; Mushgrove Swamp Voidglow Ghostfish: Legendary; Abyssal Zenith

Legendary; Abyssal Zenith Oarfish: Mythical; The Ocean

Mythical; The Ocean Mosasaurus: Mythical; Ancient Isle

Mythical; Ancient Isle Ringle: Mythical; Snowcap Island

Mythical; Snowcap Island Colossal Squid: Mythical; The Ocean

Mythical; The Ocean Handfish: Mythical; Mushgrove Swamp

Mythical; Mushgrove Swamp Glacierfish: Mythical; Snowcap Island

Mythical; Snowcap Island Crowned Anglerfish: Secret; Abyssal Zenith

Secret; Abyssal Zenith Magma Leviathan: Secret; Volcanic Vents

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the Smokescreen Totem used for in Fisch?

The Smokescreen Totem is used to change the weather in the game world to Foggy.

Where is the Smokescreen Totem located in Fisch?

The Smokescreen Totem can be found at the edge of a cliff near the southwestern side of Mushgrove Swamp.

How much does the Smokescreen Totem cost in Fisch?

The Smokescreen Totem can be purchased for 2,000 C$.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024