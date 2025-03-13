Fisch Smokescreen Totem: Usage and location

Weather manipulation in Fisch grants you access to unique fish species that may be locked behind a particular climate condition. This requires you to make use of certain items that change the weather to more suitable conditions, one of which is the Smokescreen Totem. The Smokescreen Totem makes the weather foggy, allowing you to catch species like the Colossal Squid, which is typically found around the Mushgrove Swamp.
Here’s how you can find and use the Smokescreen Totem in Fisch.
How to find and use the Smokescreen Totem in Fisch
The Smokescreen Totem is a single-use consumable that alters the weather and makes it foggy. Activating it triggers a special animation, after which the climate in the game world shifts. The Smokescreen Totem functions similarly to the Sundial Totem as far as activation goes, altering weather conditions for the entire server.
You can find this consumable for sale near the Mushgrove Swamp, close to the broken bridge on the southwestern side of the island. The item spawns at the edge of a cliff and can be bought for 2,000 C$, which makes it a fairly affordable item for mid-late game players.
Fish species that require Foggy weather
There are many common and extremely rare fish species that require the weather to be foggy. So, it’s quite handy to be able to change the weather on demand, allowing you to catch the desired species whenever you want.
Here’s a list of all the different species of fish that require Foggy weather, along with their locations:
- Pollock: Common; Snowcap Island
- Porgy: Common; The Ocean
- Mackerel: Common; The Ocean
- Grayling: Common; Snowcap Island
- Mullet: Common; The Ocean
- Bream: Common; Moosewood
- Frost Minnow: Uncommon; Cryogenic Canal
- Burbot: Uncommon; Snowcap Island
- Echo Fisher: Uncommon; Atlantis
- Butterflyfish: Uncommon; Roslit Bay
- White Bass: Uncommon; Terrapin Island
- Longtail Bass: Uncommon; Sunstone Island
- Clownfish: Uncommon; Roslit Bay
- Cod: Uncommon; The Ocean
- Abyss Snapper: Uncommon; Atlantean Storm
- Serpent Surgeonfish: Uncommon; Veil of the Forsaken
- Kraken Koi: Uncommon; Veil of the Forsaken
- Oracle’s Eye: Unusual; Atlantis
- Snook: Unusual; Moosewood
- Hyneria: Unusual; Ancient Isle
- Globe Jellyfish: Unusual; Brine Pool
- Clam: Unusual; Roslit Bay
- Rockstar Hermit Crab: Unusual; Desolate Deep
- Fangborn Gar: Unusual; Vertigo
- Squid: Unusual; Roslit Bay
- Catfish: Rare; Mushgrove Swamp
- Sea Urchin: Rare; The Ocean
- Cookiecutter Shark: Rare; The Ocean
- Anglerfish: Rare; The Ocean
- Marsh Gar: Rare; Mushgrove Swamp
- Brine Phantom: Legendary; Brine Pool
- Leedsichthys: Legendary; Ancient Isle
- Maelstorm Shark: Legendary; Atlantean Storm
- Golden Smallmouth Bass: Legendary; Terrapin Island
- Sawfish: Legendary; The Ocean
- Crown Bass: Legendary; The Ocean
- Olm: Legendary; Terrapin Island
- Bull Shark: Legendary; The Ocean
- Alligator: Legendary; Mushgrove Swamp
- Voidglow Ghostfish: Legendary; Abyssal Zenith
- Oarfish: Mythical; The Ocean
- Mosasaurus: Mythical; Ancient Isle
- Ringle: Mythical; Snowcap Island
- Colossal Squid: Mythical; The Ocean
- Handfish: Mythical; Mushgrove Swamp
- Glacierfish: Mythical; Snowcap Island
- Crowned Anglerfish: Secret; Abyssal Zenith
- Magma Leviathan: Secret; Volcanic Vents
FAQs
What is the Smokescreen Totem used for in Fisch?
The Smokescreen Totem is used to change the weather in the game world to Foggy.
Where is the Smokescreen Totem located in Fisch?
The Smokescreen Totem can be found at the edge of a cliff near the southwestern side of Mushgrove Swamp.
How much does the Smokescreen Totem cost in Fisch?
The Smokescreen Totem can be purchased for 2,000 C$.
