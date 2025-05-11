Fisch Treasure Island update patch notes

Fisch has received a brand-new update featuring a variety of content, including new quests, events, rewards, and more. The update also made some critical changes to how the game's servers work to improve the playing experience for everybody. Players can also obtain brand-new fishing rods to help them easily complete bestiaries and get the corresponding rewards.

This article lists the complete patch notes of Fisch's Treasure Island update for you to check out.

The complete changelog of the Fisch Treasure Island update

The new Treasure Island landmark (Image via Fisch Wiki)

The Treasure Island update mainly focuses on the Second Sea, as it was lacking in content compared to the original First Sea. You can check the full details below.

Treasure Island Update

The rains have come... and with them, treasure has arrived.

Whale Ride

When it rains, find the whale in New Beginnings and jump inside its mouth... If you dare?

Whale Merchant (Chance-based)

Sometimes he's awake, sometimes he's not. If he’s up, he’s selling rare loot.

Whale & Treasure Island bestiaries

New fish await! Two bestiaries full of legendary finds.

Treasure Island Appraisal

Bring your rarest fish and see if you can get them even bigger!

New Player Servers (Now 24 Players)

Fresh waters for fresh fishers. Brand new players get their own boosted space.

Server Size Raised to 20

More friends, more fun. We'll keep scaling up as optimization improves.

New Merchant Rod & Treasure Rod

New rods with shiny passives.

Other changes and additions

AFK Zone Removed

New Whaleski Bundle

New Limited Rods & Bobbers

How to find and reach Treasure Island

You must reach Second Sea to access this location (Image via Roblox)

To reach Treasure Island, you must head to the Isle of New Beginnings in the Second Sea. Now, wait for the rainy season, as this is the only time when there is a chance for a mysterious whale to spawn. Once this happens, talk to the Crazy Man NPC and start swimming/gliding towards the whale's mouth.

This will teleport you inside its stomach, where you must then wait till it transports you to Treasure Island. Inside the whale's stomach, you have a chance of meeting the Whale Merchant, who sells a variety of wares. If you have some money to spare, you can purchase the Merchant Rod from him for 20,000 E$.

Note that you can also fish in the pool inside the whale's stomach while waiting.

