Fisch Whale Migration update patch notes

After the recent Mariana's Veil update, Fisch developers have released another addition featuring whales. These elusive and massive creatures of the sea take a long journey across the map after certain periods. Along with the whale migration, the update brings various other new items.

This article will provide the complete patch notes of the latest update.

Complete changelog of the Fisch Whale Migration update

You must wait for the Whale Migration event to trigger before fishing the behemoth (Image via Roblox)

Besides the Whale Migration event, players can utilize the 2x XP event that will most likely be available during the weekend. This will earn them double the experience for completing various tasks and catching fish. Below are the complete details of the latest update.

Everything new in the update

Blue Whales are now migrating in Fisch! (20% chance during rain!).

Moby Dick may appear if you're lucky.

Captain Ahab's rewards

New Enchant

New Bobber

New Bundle

New Skins

Bug fixes

Added a 'Back to Surface' portal to Calm Zone.

Getting a Red Energy Crystal or Angler's Lantern should remove the 'Given By' tag now.

Fixed progression speed passives/enchants not working on some fish (Orca, Ancient Orca, Eternal Frostwhale).

Added sleeping particles to Baby Anglerfish.

You can now use mutated ingredients instead of normal ones in crafting now (Hexed Ruby when normal Ruby is required).

Fixed Obsidian Lockheart bobber facing backwards in equipment.

Fixed Skeleton Anchor having inconsistent color between bobber model and shop icon.

Fixed item name text clipping out of the frame for hotbar and inventory icons if the name is too long.

Fixed Baby Pond Emperor and Palaeoniscum being broken.

Fixed Baby Pond Emperor and Palaeoniscum holding positions.

Fixed issue with merchant only selling a few fish after selecting sell all.

Furthermore, the dev has mentioned that the Scylla boss will always put a -95% progression speed debuff when you fight it. This will only be removed when you use the Leviathan's Fang Rod. So, if you're struggling with this creature, we recommend grinding for this rod and then using it.

FAQs about Fisch

Which season has the best chance to trigger Whale Migration in Fisch?

Rainy season has the best chance to trigger this event.

How much more chance do you have to trigger Whale Migration during the Rainy season in Fisch?

Rain gives a 20% chance to trigger this event.

How to counter Scylla's -95% progression speed debuff in Fisch?

You can only remove this debuff by using the Leviathan's Fang Rod.

