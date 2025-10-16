Fish It Bamboo Rod guide

The introduction of the Ancient Jungle update in Fish It saw the addition of various new items, including the Bamboo Rod. This rod is among the best in the game, available by entering the Sacred Temple found on the Ancient Jungle Island. Getting it requires you to complete a fetch quest for four Artifacts, after which you can buy the rod for in-game Cash.

Ad

Here’s a complete guide to the Bamboo Rod in Fish It.

Getting the Bamboo Rod in Fish It

Sacred Temple in the Ancient Jungle (Image via Roblox)

The Bamboo Rod is found behind a door in the Sacred Temple area, which is located in the Ancient Jungle. Spawn a boat at the pier and head out into the open seas to spot the precise location of the Sacred Temple. Once you reach the Ancient Jungle island, follow the path until you reach the doors to the main Temple area.

Ad

Trending

To the front of the Temple, you will spot the aforementioned door, along with four Artifact indentations.You can unlock the door by finding the Hourglass Diamond, Crescent, Diamond, and Arrow Artifacts. These Artifacts can be located using the Fishing Radar, which highlights the locations where you can fish them out of the water.

Once you have all four Artifacts, return to the door and place them on the four levers in its vicinity. With that, the door will open, and the Floral Bait and Bamboo Rod will be yours to purchase. The Bamboo Rod is priced at 12 million Coins, making it a strictly endgame fishing rod.

Ad

Looking to get the Element Rod? Follow this guide to reach the Underground Cellar and begin the quest to get the Element Rod in Fish It.

Bamboo Rod stats

A selection of fishing rods (Image via Roblox)

Bamboo Rod has one of the highest Luck stats in the game at 760%, making it among the best in the game. The only rods to rival it are the Element Rod and the Ghostfinn Rod. Among these, the Element Rod is the only one to eclipse the Bamboo Rod entirely with a Luck rating of 1,111%. The Ghostfinn Rod, on the other hand, lags behind at 610% Luck instead.

Ad

While its price is the highest in the game, the Bamboo Rod is worth getting because of its exceptionally high stats.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Fish It

How do I get the Bamboo Rod in Fish It?

The Bamboo Rod can be bought for 12 million Cash after opening the door to the Sacred Temple.

What is the Luck stat for the Bamboo Rod?

Ad

The Bamboo Rod has a Luck stat of 760%, which is the second-highest in the game.

Is the Bamboo Rod worth getting?

Yes, the Bamboo Rod is the second-best rod in the game, making it worth the effort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025