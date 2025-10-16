Fish It Bamboo Rod guide

The introduction of the Ancient Jungle update in Fish It saw the addition of various new items, including the Bamboo Rod. This rod is among the best in the game, available by entering the Sacred Temple found on the Ancient Jungle Island. Getting it requires you to complete a fetch quest for four Artifacts, after which you can buy the rod for in-game Cash.
Here’s a complete guide to the Bamboo Rod in Fish It.
Getting the Bamboo Rod in Fish It
The Bamboo Rod is found behind a door in the Sacred Temple area, which is located in the Ancient Jungle. Spawn a boat at the pier and head out into the open seas to spot the precise location of the Sacred Temple. Once you reach the Ancient Jungle island, follow the path until you reach the doors to the main Temple area.
To the front of the Temple, you will spot the aforementioned door, along with four Artifact indentations.You can unlock the door by finding the Hourglass Diamond, Crescent, Diamond, and Arrow Artifacts. These Artifacts can be located using the Fishing Radar, which highlights the locations where you can fish them out of the water.
Once you have all four Artifacts, return to the door and place them on the four levers in its vicinity. With that, the door will open, and the Floral Bait and Bamboo Rod will be yours to purchase. The Bamboo Rod is priced at 12 million Coins, making it a strictly endgame fishing rod.
Bamboo Rod stats
Bamboo Rod has one of the highest Luck stats in the game at 760%, making it among the best in the game. The only rods to rival it are the Element Rod and the Ghostfinn Rod. Among these, the Element Rod is the only one to eclipse the Bamboo Rod entirely with a Luck rating of 1,111%. The Ghostfinn Rod, on the other hand, lags behind at 610% Luck instead.
While its price is the highest in the game, the Bamboo Rod is worth getting because of its exceptionally high stats.
FAQs on Fish It
How do I get the Bamboo Rod in Fish It?
The Bamboo Rod can be bought for 12 million Cash after opening the door to the Sacred Temple.
What is the Luck stat for the Bamboo Rod?
The Bamboo Rod has a Luck stat of 760%, which is the second-highest in the game.
Is the Bamboo Rod worth getting?
Yes, the Bamboo Rod is the second-best rod in the game, making it worth the effort.
