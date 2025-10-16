How to reach the Underground Cellar in Fish It

The Underground Cellar is a secret location and an important quest area in Fish It, where you can complete a series of tasks for an exclusive Rod. You can find the Cellar in the Ancient Jungle, where acquiring a Crescent Artifact can help you open the doors to the underground area. This location can be a little challenging to find on your own, but with a little help, you will be able to reach it without any issues.

Here’s how you can get to the Underground Cellar in Fish It.

Reaching the Underground Cellar in Fish It

The doors to the Underground Cellar (Image via Roblox)

Reaching the Underground Cellar is a matter of getting to the Ancient Jungle Island. Before you venture out into the open seas, consider purchasing a Fishing Radar if you don’t own one already. Then, hop on a boat and sail out into the sea to view the location of this island. Make a beeline straight to it and follow the path from the main entrance until you reach the other end of the island.

After that, turn right and make your way through the archipelago until you spot a door with torchpoles and sconces around it. This is the entrance to the Underground Cellar, which only opens at nighttime. If you arrive too early or too late, you will have to wait until the day-night cycle switches back to nighttime. In the meantime, you may either explore the Ancient Jungle, try to complete its bestiary, or go somewhere else until night falls.

Upon your return in the dark of the night, the doors will be open and the Cellar ready to explore. With that, you’re ready to go spelunking in the Underground Cellar and see what the quest is all about.

About the Element Quest

The Element Quest (Image via Roblox)

To get to the Element Quest, you must go through two short platformer courses. Try not to fall, as death will send you back to the spawn point, making for a lengthy run back to the Ancient Jungle. Once you’re in the clear, you will see a room with a massive triangle carved into the floor, along with a board with the Element Quest.

The Element Quest has four objectives in total, which are listed below:

Own the Ghostfinn Rod.

Catch a Secret fish at Ancient Jungle.

Catch a Secret fish at the Sacred Temple.

Create three Transcended Stones.

Once you’ve finished all four Element Quest objectives, you can claim the Element Rod, the best rod in the game.

FAQs on Fish It

How do I access the Underground Cellar in Fish It?

The Underground Cellar can be found in Ancient Jungle; its doors only open at night.

What can I find in the Underground Cellar?

The Underground Cellar includes two mini-parkour challenges, along with the Element Quest for the Element Rod.

Is the Element Rod worth getting?

Yes, the Element Rod is the best rod in the game, making it worth grinding.

