Fish It Magma Shark guide

The Magma Shark is one of the rarest fish in Fish It, available in Kohana Volcano as a Mythic-rarity catch. It was added to the game on September 22, 2025, and currently, it is the most sought-after fish in the game. You will need some of the best Fishing Rods and Bobbers to get this marine species, owing to its extremely low spawn chance.

Here’s a quick guide on where to find the Magma Shark and catch it in Fish It.

Catching the Magma Shark in Fish It

The Magma Shark is only found in Kohana Volcano (Image via Roblox)

The Magma Shark can be found exclusively in Kohana Volcano, which can be reached by venturing out into the sea and following the Volcano’s name. You can spot the name fairly easily; it is written in red and hangs high up in the distance. Once you reach the Volcano, head over to a place with plenty of lava, where the Magma Shark can spawn.

The Shark has a spawn rate of one in 200,000, which is extremely low in comparison to most other species in the game. This makes it exceptionally challenging to catch, particularly if you don’t have the best gear in the game.

Here are the recommended fishing rods for the Magma Shark:

Astral Rod: Available for 1,000,000 Coins in the Rod Shop. Has high Luck and Speed stats, and can catch fish up to 350,000 kgs.

Available for 1,000,000 Coins in the Rod Shop. Has high Luck and Speed stats, and can catch fish up to 350,000 kgs. Ghostfin Rod: Available exclusively through a dedicated quest in Lost Isle, requiring you to catch the specified fish species and collect Coins. Currently, it is the best Rod in the game with exceptionally high Luck and Speed stats. Can catch fish weighing up to 600,000 kgs.

Available exclusively through a dedicated quest in Lost Isle, requiring you to catch the specified fish species and collect Coins. Currently, it is the best Rod in the game with exceptionally high Luck and Speed stats. Can catch fish weighing up to 600,000 kgs. Chrome Rod: Available for 437,000 Coins in the Rod Shop. Has decent Luck and Speed stats, and can catch fish weighing up to 190,000 kgs.

You can pair them with the following Bobbers to maximize the odds of getting the Magma Shark:

Aether Bait: Can be bought from the Bait Shop for 3,700,000 Coins. Has a 240% Luck multiplier, along with 20% Mutation and Shiny Chances.

Can be bought from the Bait Shop for 3,700,000 Coins. Has a 240% Luck multiplier, along with 20% Mutation and Shiny Chances. Corrupt Bait: Can be bought from the Bait Shop for 1,150,000 Coins. Has a 200% Luck multiplier, along with 10% Mutation and Shiny Chances.

Even with the best gear, it will still take some time to catch the Magma Shark. Feel free to take your time with the process, as the Shark is not an event-exclusive fish, and it will be available permanently.

This guide details how to locate the Fisherman Island in Fish It.

About the Magma Shark update

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The Magma Shark update was implemented into the game on September 22, 2025. This update introduces various new fish species to the experience, including the Mythic Magma Shark. You can explore the Lost Isle and Coral Reefs to find three new fish species and various items as well.

This patch introduces the Game Pass Gifting feature, which lets you purchase and send a premium product from the game’s shop to another player. Feel free to use this option to send your friends a nifty gift to mark a special occasion or simply as a surprise.

Lastly, you can complete a quest to get the Megaladon Rod Skin. To get this Rod, you need to catch two Megalodon fish without trading, which are typically found in the Ocean. Since this is a Special-rarity catch, you’ll need the best equipment you can find to catch the required amount. After that, visit Ron at Fisherman Island to get the Rod Skin.

FAQs on Fish It

Where can I find the Magma Shark in Fish It?

The Magma Shark is only found in Kohana Volcano.

What is the best Fishing Rod for the Magma Shark in Fish It?

The best Rod for the Magma Shark is the Ghostfin Rod, which can only be obtained through a special quest in the Lost Isle.

What rarity does the Magma Shark belong to?

The Magma Shark belongs to the Mythic rarity.

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

