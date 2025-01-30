Fish Training: A beginner's guide

Fish Training is a training simulator experience where you build up power while riding your Fish and complete races to receive Wins. Building up power requires you to approach the training area and improve your racing stats over time. As you accrue Wins — you can interact with secondary gameplay systems like Fish Hunt, Pets, Partners, and more.

This guide covers the basics of Fish Training to help you prepare for the endgame content in this training simulator title.

Getting started with Fish Training

Overview

Fish Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The premise of Fish Training is straightforward: the Power you develop through training determines your speed in races. The more you train, the better your race performance, allowing you to earn more Wins. Your Power is indicated by a lightning symbol and as it increases, you can switch to different training paraphernalia for better training gains.

Situated directly opposite the Training area is the race track, where you can test out your power. The track is lengthy and features several checkpoints that reward Wins. The more checkpoints you clear, the greater the amount of Wins you receive.

Races are held every few minutes, after which they enter a brief cooldown period. Seize your chance and participate in as many races as possible to progress through the game. Raise your power and gather sufficient Wins to unlock new Worlds and be well on your way to becoming the best fish trainer in the world.

Controls

Partner select screen (Image via Roblox)

Being a simulation-style game, the experience doesn’t include special keybindings or control schemes. Because of this, you only need to remember the default Roblox controls to play the title, which includes the following keybinds:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E (Hold)

Gameplay mechanics

Fish selection screen (Image via Roblox)

Training: The vast majority of this experience revolves around training to increase your Power level. You can do so by interacting with the Training area, where you will continue to gain strength based on the chosen machine. Training machines have a Power requirement, which grants you access to greater Power gains. Since you don’t need to perform any inputs during training sessions, you can go AFK for a few minutes and return to a significantly higher Power level.

The vast majority of this experience revolves around training to increase your Power level. You can do so by interacting with the Training area, where you will continue to gain strength based on the chosen machine. Training machines have a Power requirement, which grants you access to greater Power gains. Since you don’t need to perform any inputs during training sessions, you can go AFK for a few minutes and return to a significantly higher Power level. Races: Once you’re done training, head over to the track to start racing. Races are tied to server time and they only last for two minutes. If you join late, you won’t be able to participate in the race for the entire two-minute duration, reducing the Wins you may have potentially obtained. Races are integral to the progression system in the game, as Wins are the main currency that allows you to interact with secondary gameplay systems.

Once you’re done training, head over to the track to start racing. Races are tied to server time and they only last for two minutes. If you join late, you won’t be able to participate in the race for the entire two-minute duration, reducing the Wins you may have potentially obtained. Races are integral to the progression system in the game, as Wins are the main currency that allows you to interact with secondary gameplay systems. Pets: You can hatch Eggs to receive Pets, which add passive multipliers to your Power level gain. Pets can reduce training time drastically, making them a helpful tool to rely on. Eggs can be purchased using Wins and the more Wins you have, the better the Egg will be.

You can hatch Eggs to receive Pets, which add passive multipliers to your Power level gain. Pets can reduce training time drastically, making them a helpful tool to rely on. Eggs can be purchased using Wins and the more Wins you have, the better the Egg will be. Fish: The Fish you ride also determines how well you perform in the race. Getting better mounts can improve your Win gain rate and Acceleration, making it important to participate in Fish Hunts for new mounts. Fish Hunts involve tapping the Left Mouse Button repeatedly until you catch the desired Fish. Each Hunt has a Power level requirement that must be met for it to be accessible.

The Fish you ride also determines how well you perform in the race. Getting better mounts can improve your Win gain rate and Acceleration, making it important to participate in Fish Hunts for new mounts. Fish Hunts involve tapping the Left Mouse Button repeatedly until you catch the desired Fish. Each Hunt has a Power level requirement that must be met for it to be accessible. Partners: Partners are NPCs that boost your Acceleration, Luck, and Win acquisition rate. These can be unlocked through Wins and can be instrumental in clearing races. You may also purchase them for Robux if you wish to circumvent the grind.

Partners are NPCs that boost your Acceleration, Luck, and Win acquisition rate. These can be unlocked through Wins and can be instrumental in clearing races. You may also purchase them for Robux if you wish to circumvent the grind. Rebirths: Once you accrue enough Wins, you can undergo Rebirth and reset your Power levels for a training boost. The more Rebirths you perform, the higher the training boost and the better your in-race performance will be.

Once you accrue enough Wins, you can undergo Rebirth and reset your Power levels for a training boost. The more Rebirths you perform, the higher the training boost and the better your in-race performance will be. Worlds: The game includes three main areas: Shark Deep, Dolphin Bay, and Volcano Bay, which can be unlocked after clearing the race of the previous area. Furthermore, you must accumulate the specified amount of Wins and Rebirths to unlock them. Each area offers a different level of challenge that tests the limits of your speed through challenging races.

The game includes three main areas: Shark Deep, Dolphin Bay, and Volcano Bay, which can be unlocked after clearing the race of the previous area. Furthermore, you must accumulate the specified amount of Wins and Rebirths to unlock them. Each area offers a different level of challenge that tests the limits of your speed through challenging races. Shop: The experience includes a Shop where you can purchase boosters, exclusive Pets, Wins, and more. Its products are mainly premium, requiring you to spend Robux to acquire them. These items can speed up your progress by leaps and bounds, allowing you to unlock new Worlds at a much faster rate.

FAQs

What do Partners do in Fish Training?

Partners are NPCs that act as passive boosts, improving your Luck, Acceleration, and Win gain rate.

What is Fish Training about?

Fish Training involves undergoing training to gather power and become the fastest fish racer in the world.

Can Fish Training be accessed for free?

Yes, the title can be played and completed for free without any mandatory purchase requirements.

