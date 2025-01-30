  • home icon
Fish Training codes (January 2025)

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 30, 2025 10:46 GMT
Featured loading screen of Fish Training
Fish Training codes help players acquire resources without spending Robux or grinding (Image via Roblox)

Utilizing active Fish Training codes will help you become the best racer, earn more Wins, and unlock new areas. Furthermore, you can also avoid tedious training and grinding with the help of free Potions obtained from these codes. Potions can help you register significant Wins in a single race. The more Wins you get in a race, the better your chances of rebirthing.

This article lists all active codes for Fish Training and explains the redemption process.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Fish Training codes. We'll continue updating this page whenever new codes for Fish Training debut, hence stay tuned.

Active Fish Training codes

There are various active codes in Fish Training (Image via Roblox)
There are various active codes in Fish Training (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the active codes in Fish Training that offer various in-game rewards:

Active Fish Training Codes

Code

Rewards

Squid

1 Golden Potion (Latest)

MantaRay

1 Golden Potion

RELEASE

1 Golden Potion

Inactive Fish Training codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes in Fish Training. Expect those that are active to expire during major updates, the start of a new season, and milestones.

How to redeem Fish Training codes

Code box in Fish Training (Image via Roblox)
Code box in Fish Training (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem all active codes for Fish Training:

  • After spawning on the server, press the "Shop" icon.
  • Either scroll down to the last UI or click the "Code" button on the interface to view the code box.
  • Copy any active code and paste it in the "CODE" text box.
  • Press the "Redeem" button to activate the code.

Fish Training codes usage and their importance

After using a Potion, the effects are instantly applied (Image via Roblox)
After using a Potion, the effects are instantly applied (Image via Roblox)

To consume the newly claimed Potions, hit the "Shop" icon on the left of the screen. Now, click the "Potions" button (third icon from right) to view all Potions. Press the "Use" button to consume the Potion in Fish Training.

Note that all the Potions last 15 minutes. Here is the cost of various Potions in Fish Training:

  • 2x Power Potion - 49 Robux
  • 2x Wins Potion - 49 Robux
  • Luck Potion - 49 Robux
  • Golden Potion - 89 Robux
  • Rainbow Potion - 129 Robux

All Potions Forever Pack - 1699 Robux

  • 99,999 - Wins Potions
  • 99,999 - Power Potion
  • 99,999 - Luck Potion
  • 99,999 - Golden Potion
  • 99,999 - Rainbow Potion

Fish Training code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Double-check the entered code before hitting the "Redeem" button (Image via Roblox)
Double-check the entered code before hitting the "Redeem" button (Image via Roblox)

A "The code is invalid!" error message in a white hue will pop up when inputting an invalid code. An "The code has been used already!" error notification will appear if you try redeeming the same active code twice. Avoiding typos and extra spacing by copying and pasting the codes into the code text box.

How to find new Fish Training codes

Join the game's official Discord channel to get the latest announcements, codes, and other in-game news. Keep an eye on our codes table to stay updated with the latest active codes for Fish Training.

FAQs on Fish Training codes

What are the latest codes in Fish Training?

"Squid" is the only latest active code in Fish Training.

When will the active codes in Fish Training expire?

Active codes in Fish Training do not have any expiration date.

Can you obtain any Sharks or Pets from the codes?

Currently, none of the active codes can be redeemed for Sharks and Pets.

Quick Links

