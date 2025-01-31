Assetto Street Racing Codes (January 2025)

Assetto Street Racing codes are now available for players to redeem for extra in-game cash. This Roblox game offers a realistic car racing experience and a simulation world where you can hang out with your friends and commit various shenanigans. The extra cash can help you buy exciting cars with blistering speed and other features.

All Assetto Street Racing codes (Active)

More cash for new cars (Image via Roblox)

We have verified and listed all the active codes below:

List of active Assetto Street Racing codes Codes Rewards CHOPCHOP 25,000 Cash MAJORUPDATE1 65,000 Cash SHADCARRYING 30,000 Cash

Inactive Assetto Street Racing codes

Here are all the codes that have stopped working. This list will be updated as more codes expire.

List of inactive Assetto Street Racing codes Codes Rewards LETSGOO Free rewards 10KLIKES Free rewards LETSGOOOO Free rewards JUSTUPDATE Free rewards NEWLIMITED Free rewards 4MVISITS Free rewards BROFINALLY Free rewards SORRY4DELAY Free rewards NOTADRILL Free rewards

How to redeem Assetto Street Racing codes

Redeem the active code (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem active codes in-game:

Open Roblox on any device and log in via the official website or app. Search for Assetto Street Racing and go to its home page. Launch the game, skip the loading screen, and join any random server. Click on the Free Rewards option in the top-right corner of the screen. Enter the code in the visible tab and click the Redeem Code button.

Once redeemed, your cash balance will update, allowing you to purchase in-game items.

Why are codes important in Assetto Street Racing?

Codes in Assetto Street Racing are important because they provide cash, which can be used to purchase in-game cars. Players can start with lower-priced cars like the 350Z, Blackbird, or Soul TR and work their way up to high-end vehicles like the Chiron, Quad16, or F5 Revolution.

Assetto Street Racing code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Codes in Assetto Street Racing are case-sensitive, so enter uppercase and lowercase letters exactly as shown. Copying and pasting the code is the best way to avoid typos. Make sure there are no extra spaces before or after the code, and do not miss any numbers or special characters.

Where to find the latest codes in Assetto Street Racing?

Discord link (Image via Discord.com)

Players can find new Assetto Street Racing codes by following its official Roblox group, Assetto Studio, where new codes are posted. Joining the group is also required to redeem codes in the game. Additionally, you can check the game's social accounts, including its official Discord server, YouTube channel, X account, and Guilded community.

FAQs on Assetto Street Racing codes

How many times can you redeem codes in Assetto Street Racing?

Assetto Street Racing codes can only be redeemed once per account. If a code has already been used, it cannot be redeemed again.

When do the codes expire in Assetto Street Racing?

The exact expiration time for Assetto Street Racing codes is not officially posted. Codes may expire without notice, so it's best to redeem them as soon as possible.

When are the next Assetto Street Racing codes coming?

The next Assetto Street Racing codes will possibly be released when new updates are posted.

