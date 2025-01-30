Fish Training Season 1 pass: All rewards and premium price

Fish Training offers many ways to earn precious rewards, including accessing the Season pass. The current battle pass features multiple rewards like new pets and potions. However, to redeem the full benefit of it, you need to purchase the premium version. While making this purchase is a big decision, you might want to check out the rewards beforehand to determine if purchasing it's worthwhile.

Here's a list of all the rewards in the Fish Training Season 1 pass. You can refer to this and decide if the premium pass is worth buying. Read on to learn about the price and how to progress in the Season pass.

Fish Training Season 1 pass overview

Complete quests to earn Season 1 pass rewards (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the Season 1 pass in this Roblox title can be bought using 399 Robux. Upon purchasing it, you will unlock the premium slot. You can then unlock levels and the corresponding rewards. There are a total of 20 levels in the Season 1 pass and to advance through its levels, you need to complete quests. Doing so will reward you with XP and help you unlock rewards from the Season pass.

If you don't feel like completing quests, you can spend 99 Robux to skip a level. However, if you have extra funds to spare, you can unlock all the rewards from the Season 1 pass by paying 999 Robux.

Fish Training Season 1 pass rewards

List of rewards in Season 1 pass (Image via Roblox)

Following is a list of all the rewards from the Season 1 pass.

Level 1

Free: 1K Wins

Premium: Season Egg x1

Level 2

Free: x3 Double Wins

Premium: x6 Double Wins

Level 3

Free: x2 Spin

Premium: x3 season Egg

Level 4

Free: x1 Tentacle Dragon

Premium: x1 Angry Spider

Level 5

Free: x3 Luck

Premium: x6 Luck

Level 6

Free: x3 Golden

Premium: x6 Golden

Level 7

Free: Pro Win Pack

Premium: x3 Season Egg

Level 8

Free: x3 Double Power

Premium: x6 Double Power

Level 9

Free: x1 Bone Dragon

Premium: x1 Ninja Spider

Level 10

Free: Big Win Pack

Premium: x3 Season Egg

Level 11

Free: x3 Spin

Premium: x6 Spin

Level 12

Free: x3 Double Spins

Premium: x3 Season Egg

Level 13

Free: Big Win Pack

Premium: x3 Season Egg

Level 14

Free: x3 Golden

Premium: x6 Golden

Level 15

Free: x3 Double Power

Premium: x3 Season Egg

Level 16

Free: x1 Season Egg

Premium: x6 Season Egg

Level 17

Free: x1 Rainbow

Premium: x3 Rainbow

Level 18

Free: x6 Spin

Premium: x6 Season Egg

Level 19

Free: x3 Season Egg

Premium: x6 Season Egg

Level 20

Free: x1 Panda

Premium: x1 Frostbite Dragon

FAQs

How many levels does the Season 1 pass have in Fish Training?

There are a total of 20 levels in the Season 1 pass.

How much does the Season pass cost in Fish Training?

The Season 1 Pass can be bought using 399 Robux in this experience. To unlock all the rewards at once, you can pay 999 Robux.

Is the Season pass worth it in Fish Training?

If you fancy collecting new rewards then purchasing the Season pass is worthwhile.

