  • Fish Training Season 1 pass: All rewards and premium price

By Aniket
Modified Jan 30, 2025 11:46 GMT
Feature image of Fish Training Season 1 pass
Find a list of all the rewards in Fish Training Season 1 pass (Image via Roblox)

Fish Training offers many ways to earn precious rewards, including accessing the Season pass. The current battle pass features multiple rewards like new pets and potions. However, to redeem the full benefit of it, you need to purchase the premium version. While making this purchase is a big decision, you might want to check out the rewards beforehand to determine if purchasing it's worthwhile.

Here's a list of all the rewards in the Fish Training Season 1 pass. You can refer to this and decide if the premium pass is worth buying. Read on to learn about the price and how to progress in the Season pass.

Fish Training Season 1 pass overview

Complete quests to earn Season 1 pass rewards (Image via Roblox)
Currently, the Season 1 pass in this Roblox title can be bought using 399 Robux. Upon purchasing it, you will unlock the premium slot. You can then unlock levels and the corresponding rewards. There are a total of 20 levels in the Season 1 pass and to advance through its levels, you need to complete quests. Doing so will reward you with XP and help you unlock rewards from the Season pass.

If you don't feel like completing quests, you can spend 99 Robux to skip a level. However, if you have extra funds to spare, you can unlock all the rewards from the Season 1 pass by paying 999 Robux.

Fish Training Season 1 pass rewards

List of rewards in Season 1 pass (Image via Roblox)
Following is a list of all the rewards from the Season 1 pass.

Level 1

  • Free: 1K Wins
  • Premium: Season Egg x1

Level 2

  • Free: x3 Double Wins
  • Premium: x6 Double Wins

Level 3

  • Free: x2 Spin
  • Premium: x3 season Egg

Level 4

  • Free: x1 Tentacle Dragon
  • Premium: x1 Angry Spider

Level 5

  • Free: x3 Luck
  • Premium: x6 Luck

Level 6

  • Free: x3 Golden
  • Premium: x6 Golden

Level 7

  • Free: Pro Win Pack
  • Premium: x3 Season Egg

Level 8

  • Free: x3 Double Power
  • Premium: x6 Double Power

Level 9

  • Free: x1 Bone Dragon
  • Premium: x1 Ninja Spider

Level 10

  • Free: Big Win Pack
  • Premium: x3 Season Egg

Level 11

  • Free: x3 Spin
  • Premium: x6 Spin

Level 12

  • Free: x3 Double Spins
  • Premium: x3 Season Egg

Level 13

  • Free: Big Win Pack
  • Premium: x3 Season Egg

Level 14

  • Free: x3 Golden
  • Premium: x6 Golden

Level 15

  • Free: x3 Double Power
  • Premium: x3 Season Egg

Level 16

  • Free: x1 Season Egg
  • Premium: x6 Season Egg

Level 17

  • Free: x1 Rainbow
  • Premium: x3 Rainbow

Level 18

  • Free: x6 Spin
  • Premium: x6 Season Egg

Level 19

  • Free: x3 Season Egg
  • Premium: x6 Season Egg

Level 20

  • Free: x1 Panda
  • Premium: x1 Frostbite Dragon

FAQs

How many levels does the Season 1 pass have in Fish Training?

There are a total of 20 levels in the Season 1 pass.

How much does the Season pass cost in Fish Training?

The Season 1 Pass can be bought using 399 Robux in this experience. To unlock all the rewards at once, you can pay 999 Robux.

Is the Season pass worth it in Fish Training?

If you fancy collecting new rewards then purchasing the Season pass is worthwhile.

Edited by Angad Sharma
