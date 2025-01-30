Fish Training Season 1 pass: All rewards and premium price

Fish Training offers many ways to earn precious rewards, including accessing the Season pass. The current battle pass features multiple rewards like new pets and potions. However, to redeem the full benefit of it, you need to purchase the premium version. While making this purchase is a big decision, you might want to check out the rewards beforehand to determine if purchasing it's worthwhile.
Here's a list of all the rewards in the Fish Training Season 1 pass. You can refer to this and decide if the premium pass is worth buying. Read on to learn about the price and how to progress in the Season pass.
Fish Training Season 1 pass overview
Currently, the Season 1 pass in this Roblox title can be bought using 399 Robux. Upon purchasing it, you will unlock the premium slot. You can then unlock levels and the corresponding rewards. There are a total of 20 levels in the Season 1 pass and to advance through its levels, you need to complete quests. Doing so will reward you with XP and help you unlock rewards from the Season pass.
If you don't feel like completing quests, you can spend 99 Robux to skip a level. However, if you have extra funds to spare, you can unlock all the rewards from the Season 1 pass by paying 999 Robux.
Fish Training Season 1 pass rewards
Following is a list of all the rewards from the Season 1 pass.
Level 1
- Free: 1K Wins
- Premium: Season Egg x1
Level 2
- Free: x3 Double Wins
- Premium: x6 Double Wins
Level 3
- Free: x2 Spin
- Premium: x3 season Egg
Level 4
- Free: x1 Tentacle Dragon
- Premium: x1 Angry Spider
Level 5
- Free: x3 Luck
- Premium: x6 Luck
Level 6
- Free: x3 Golden
- Premium: x6 Golden
Level 7
- Free: Pro Win Pack
- Premium: x3 Season Egg
Level 8
- Free: x3 Double Power
- Premium: x6 Double Power
Level 9
- Free: x1 Bone Dragon
- Premium: x1 Ninja Spider
Level 10
- Free: Big Win Pack
- Premium: x3 Season Egg
Level 11
- Free: x3 Spin
- Premium: x6 Spin
Level 12
- Free: x3 Double Spins
- Premium: x3 Season Egg
Level 13
- Free: Big Win Pack
- Premium: x3 Season Egg
Level 14
- Free: x3 Golden
- Premium: x6 Golden
Level 15
- Free: x3 Double Power
- Premium: x3 Season Egg
Level 16
- Free: x1 Season Egg
- Premium: x6 Season Egg
Level 17
- Free: x1 Rainbow
- Premium: x3 Rainbow
Level 18
- Free: x6 Spin
- Premium: x6 Season Egg
Level 19
- Free: x3 Season Egg
- Premium: x6 Season Egg
Level 20
- Free: x1 Panda
- Premium: x1 Frostbite Dragon
FAQs
How many levels does the Season 1 pass have in Fish Training?
There are a total of 20 levels in the Season 1 pass.
How much does the Season pass cost in Fish Training?
The Season 1 Pass can be bought using 399 Robux in this experience. To unlock all the rewards at once, you can pay 999 Robux.
Is the Season pass worth it in Fish Training?
If you fancy collecting new rewards then purchasing the Season pass is worthwhile.
