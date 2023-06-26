5 best Roblox games to play in June 2023 

The Roblox metaverse is home to many titles from an array of genres. Users can also create their own games and publish them on the platform to earn money. Furthermore, individuals can design models and environmental backgrounds using the metaverse's creation software. Since the platform's inception, brand-new games have been released regularly.

Some of these games have received millions of visitors and a devoted fan base over time. Additionally, certain titles acquired prominence and a high average player count this month. This article can help players learn about the finest games in June 2023.

The Doors, Rainbow Friends, The Mimic, and other best Roblox games to play in June 2023

1) The Doors

The Doors is one of the most popular survival-horror titles in the metaverse. This game has amassed a whopping 3.5 billion visits since its launch in 2021. Players spawn in a mysterious hotel and must evade different types of Entities (monster-like creatures).

One must solve puzzles and use in-game artifacts to subdue the Entities roaming in the hotel rooms. Players are required to reach Door 100 without getting eliminated to triumph. They can also party up with their friends for an enhanced horror experience.

Significant features:

Best played with friends

The strongest Entities can turn the tide of any matchup

High-tempo gameplay (when entering rooms)

2) Rainbow Friends

Rainbow Friends is another horror game that crossed over two billion visits on the metaverse. This game revolves around players doing tasks on the map while evading death from the chasing monsters. The fast-paced survival gameplay received positive criticism from the community.

One can also adopt in-game pets, trade with other players, and participate in mini-games. The monsters are based on colors and have distinctive skills and powers. Players who want a casual horror gaming vibe are advised to try Rainbow Friends.

Significant features:

Players can purchase box skins from the in-game shop

Pets and monsters are of different models

Three chapters are available as of now

3) The Mimic

The Mimic is a leading horror-based mystery thriller game on the metaverse. With an average player count of 7.5k, the game is on the way to reaching a billion visits. The plot draws inspiration from local Japanese horror legends. Players must take on different roles in each arc and complete unique tasks to finish the game.

Furthermore, the soundtrack and realistic graphics are crucial to this Roblox game's success and appeal. Casual gamers searching for an authentic scary experience should check out The Mimic.

Significant features:

Realistic graphics with a dark environment

In-depth lore and things to do on the map

You can earn badges

4) Natural Disaster Survival

Natural Disaster Survival made its debut on the Roblox platform back in 2008. As of this month, more than two billion have played this game. Players are deployed on an island and are tasked with surviving natural calamities to win.

The funny gameplay is accompanied by several in-game features, as one can do anything from launching rockets to riding tanks. However, the ultimate goal for players is to avoid getting eliminated by various natural disasters.

Significant features:

You can create your own map and lobby

Multiplayer mode is even more fun

Old-school Roblox graphics and texture

5) Blox Fruits

Roblox Blox Fruits is based on the popular One Piece anime/manga franchise. Players can play as pirates or marines in an action-packed open-world map. Their primary objective is to become formidable fighters by leveling up and completing quests.

Furthermore, individuals can become very strong with the help of Blox Fruits (Devil Fruits). They must also defeat bosses and sail the seven seas to have their own adventure. This Roblox game's fighting-based gameplay and in-game characteristics are enough to keep players glued to their chairs for hours.

Significant features:

PvP

NPCs with different purposes

Good storyline

