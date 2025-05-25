Five Nights Hunted codes (May 2025)

Redeeming Five Nights Hunted codes is a convenient way to get crucial in-game rewards. Set in the FNAF universe, this Roblox experience features a cat-and-mouse chase between survivors and animatronics. One player randomly selected as the animatronic is tasked with capturing others. Meanwhile, the survivors must complete objectives, unlock blast doors, and escape.

Although winning games and completing quests rewards you with Tokens, a less time-consuming method to obtain them is by utilizing promo codes. This article lists the game's active and inactive codes.

Active Five Nights Hunted codes

Five Nights Hunted is an escape-horror game (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there is a single working code for the game. The following list will be updated upon the release of new ones:

List of active codes in Five Nights Hunted Code Rewards burntrap 250 Coins (latest)

Expired Five Nights Hunted codes

Roblox codes for Five Nights Hunted are functional for a limited time. Players who try to redeem the expired ones will receive an error. These are the currently expired codes for this experience:

List of inactive codes in Five Nights Hunted Code Rewards purpleguy 250 Tokens onepointou 250 Tokens ONEMOREHOUR Free rewards RELEASE Free rewards

How to redeem Five Nights Hunted codes

Enter codes precisely in the text box (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem active codes for Roblox Five Nights Hunted:

Launch Five Nights Hunted on Roblox.

Press the Shop button at the bottom of the screen.

button at the bottom of the screen. Scroll to the bottom of the Shop menu to find the Promocodes section.

section. Type a valid code in the " Insert Code Here " text box.

" text box. Hit the Enter key on your keyboard to claim rewards.

Roblox Five Nights Hunted codes and their importance

Use Tokens to summon more animatronics (Image via Roblox)

Tokens are a valuable resource in Roblox Five Nights Hunted. Acquired from codes, quests, and winning matches, they can be used to roll for animatronics in the Summons menu. The odds of getting Sacred or Legendary ones are extremely low, so you may need to spend many Coins to add them to your collection.

You can equip the animatronics from the Skins tab in the game, but first, consider their mobility and special skills.

Five Nights Hunted code troubleshooting (how to fix)

A "Code doesn't exist!" error in Five Nights Hunted (Image via Roblox)

A "Code doesn't exist" error appears below the redemption box when attempting to use an incorrect code. Meanwhile, entering inactive ones leads to the "Code expired!" error. You can avoid both issues by inputting only active codes and cross-checking them for typographical and capitalization mistakes. A more convenient method is to copy them from this guide and paste them into the code text box.

Where to find new Five Nights Hunted codes

To keep track of codes, join the Five Nights: Hunted Discord server and turn on notifications for the "updates" and "codes" channels. Freebies are usually revealed on these channels following game updates and during special events.

FAQs on Five Nights Hunted codes

Why are Tokens obtained from codes useful in Five Nights Hunted?

With Tokens, players can roll for animatronics after accessing the Summons gacha in the game.

When do codes for Five Nights Hunted expire?

Old codes for Five Nights Hunted typically expire when new ones are released on the game's social channels.

When are codes for Five Nights Hunted released?

The developers reveal new codes during updates, special events, and when the game reaches milestones due to the efforts of the player community.

