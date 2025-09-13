Fix It Up!: A beginner's guide

Fix It Up! is a sandbox simulation game by Workspace where you must restore damaged vehicles and sell them at good prices. It features a huge map where you can drive freely and explore. While the Roblox experience's mechanics and terminology may be confusing for beginners, especially those unfamiliar with automotive concepts, the in-game tutorial makes things easier to understand.

Here's a comprehensive guide to Fix It Up!, covering gameplay elements and features to help you during your playthrough.

Getting started in Fix It Up! - An overview

Buy any car from the Junkyard for the lowest price possible and sell at a profit (Image via Roblox)

When you start Fix It Up!, you’ll spawn inside your garage, where an in-depth tutorial will walk you through the basics. The game is all about finding abandoned cars, repairing them, and either adding them to your personal collection or selling them for a high price. You begin with 15,000 in cash, which is enough to purchase your first vehicle.

To buy your first car, head to the Junkyard. All purchasable vehicles are highlighted in green. Upon clicking on a car, you will see its name and price. Occasionally, rare vehicles will spawn, which can be sold for significantly more than standard ones.

Once you have your car, it's time to repair it. Since all abandoned cars in the junkyard can be driven, take your new purchase to Pitstop Repairs to begin the restoration process.

In this Roblox experience, you must repair your vehicles on your own. To fix the engine, equip the wrench. Then, click on the car’s hood to reveal the engine. You’ll need to strip it down and disassemble all its parts. Every part must be cleaned and repaired using specific machines.

Keep in mind that Spark Plugs and Injectors must be discarded and replaced with new ones from the shop. The vehicle won't perform well if you use old ones.

For repairing the wheels, head to the Pitwheels, where you can change rims and wheels easily.

Painting is the only job that doesn't include much labor. Head to the Paint Shop to give your car a fresh coat. Once you're done painting, all the rust on the vehicle will disappear. You are recommended to use metallic colors, as they tend to fetch higher resale prices.

Gameplay mechanics

Rare cars are spawned at regular intervals in the game (Image via Roblox)

Leadership is determined by the number of cars you sell and the total distance you travel with them. Cars: After buying a car, you can sit in it by approaching the seats. Fix It Up! offers a wide range of driving controls, including Trans Mode, Drive Mode, Shift Up, Shift Down, Parking Brake, Ignition, Lights, and Horn.

You are given 15,000 cash when you enter the game. This is useful for buying cars from the Junkyard, painting them, or buying spare parts. For first-time players, money is rare and must be used carefully. Tutorial: The game provides a detailed tutorial at the beginning to help new players grasp the basics. The tutorial can always be accessed from the top-right corner of the screen.

FAQs on Fix It Up!

How to change wheels in this game

To change wheels, head to the Pitwheels store by accessing the map.

Where to buy new Sparkplugs in this title?

Head to the Spare Parts store to buy new Sparkplugs.

Where to sell cars after refurbishing them?

Players can sell cars at the Auction House.

