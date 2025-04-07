Flame Hood codes (April 2025)

Redeeming the latest Flame Hood codes can help you dominate the streets with style. In this Roblox player-versus-player experience, you spawn in a large hood and are tasked with eliminating others to increase your Streak. Strategic positioning and tactical awareness are crucial for survival in this intensely competitive game.

Flame Hood, akin to other shooter games on Roblox, allows you to personalize your experience with cosmetics at the expense of Robux. However, you can get free Bullet Colors, Blood Effects, and more customizations for free by redeeming codes in the game.

Active Flame Hood codes

Flame Hood is a PvP shooter experience (Image via Roblox)

Below are the valid codes for Roblox Flame Hood. Enter them precisely in the code redemption box to claim the corresponding rewards.

List of active codes in Flame Hood Code Rewards MIDAS 2 Bullet Colors, 1 Blood Effect, and 10 Streaks 6KMEMBERS 2 Bullet Colors, 1 Blood Effect, and 5 Streaks

Expired Flame Hood codes

Roblox codes for this game can expire without any prior announcement from the developers. The moment a code is deactivated, the following list is updated:

List of inactive codes in Flame Hood Code Rewards WAREHOUSE 2 Bullet Colors, 1 Blood Effect, and 10 Streaks BYEBYEGODMODE 2 Bullet Colors, 1 Blood Effect, and 5 Streaks 4MILLIONVISITS 2 Bullet Colors, 1 Blood Effect, and 10 Streaks ZERODELAY 2 Bullet Colors, 2 Blood Effects, and 5 Streaks SERVERLIST 2 Bullet Colors, 1 Blood Effect, and 10 Streaks

How to redeem Roblox Flame Hood codes

The bag icon is next to the shop icon on the bottom left (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem active codes in Roblox Flame Hood:

Fire up Flame Hood on Roblox.

Click the bag icon on the bottom left side of your game screen.

Type or paste an active code in the "Enter code" text field.

Press the Enter key on your keyboard to claim rewards.

Flame Hood codes and their importance

Bullet Colors in Flame Hood (Image via Roblox)

The active codes for Flame Hood offer Bullet Colors and Blood Effects to enhance your shooter gameplay experience. Such customizations can be equipped after clicking the backpack icon and navigating to the namesake tabs. If you require more skins and effects, you'll need to spend Robux on crates, but the odds of getting Legendary-rarity items are low.

Flame Hood code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Hitting the Enter key after inputting expired or incorrect codes in the redemption box generates no prompt from the Flame Hood screen. The lack of a response from the game can be frustrating, but you can avoid this issue by double-checking the codes. Ensure that you are using the valid ones, fix any typos, and maintain the capitalization of the letters to claim rewards without any interruptions.

Where to find new Flame Hood codes

Drop into the official Flame Hood Discord server to stay informed about the latest freebies. The developers reveal new ones in the "updates" channel, commonly adding them to the game to celebrate developments, milestones, and events.

FAQs on Flame Hood codes

How do players benefit from redeeming codes in Roblox Flame Hood?

The latest codes offer Bullet Colors, Blood Effects, and Streaks, thereby allowing players options to personalize their experience as well as increase their kill streak.

How many times can a Flame Hood code be redeemed?

Each promo code for this Roblox game is available for a single redemption.

When do the working codes for Flame Hood expire?

Commonly, when fresh freebies are released on the game's official Discord server, the older ones become invalid.

