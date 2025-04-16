Foboko Anime Vanguards: Requirements, Gold cost, and more

Foboko is an Exclusive unit in Anime Vanguards that specializes in the Freeze status ailment. She is primarily a support character who can keep her allies on the field safe from status ailments while dishing out respectable damage. For this reason, her value in the meta is liable to remain high for the foreseeable future.

Ad

Let’s take a look at Foboko, her evolution state, and what you need to evolve her into her final form.

Breaking down Foboko in Anime Vanguards

Acquisition

The Winter Banner (Image via Roblox)

Foboko is exclusive to the Winter Banner, which you can access by pressing the button on the left to toggle the summon type. This banner requires you to spend Presents, a currency exclusive to the Winter Event. It’s currently unknown when the event will end, so there’s no telling how long you have until Foboko becomes unavailable.

Ad

Trending

Once you acquire her, you can evolve her into Foboko (Hellish) with the required items and Gold.

Also read: All new units in Anime Vanguards 5.0 (Ranked)

Ability overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

As is the standard for high-rarity units, Foboko has access to two abilities: Charisma and Protective Barrier. The former is available in both the base and evolved states, while the latter is exclusive to the evolved state.

Ad

With Charisma, Foboko's attacks freeze the targeted enemies, and all allies within range have their SPA reduced by 5%. On the other hand, Protective Barrier lets her cleanse status ailments for one ally. The latter skill has a 30-second cooldown, which means that the user can’t constantly remove ally status effects.

Evolution requirements and Gold cost

Banner index (Image via Roblox)

Once you get 5,000 kills with Foboko, you can use the following items to evolve her into Foboko (Hellish):

Ad

1x Pearl Beads

1x Snowflake

30x Green Essence

15x Yellow Essence

10x Blue Essence

10x Purple Essence

3x Red Essence

2x Rainbow Essence

In addition to these items, you also need 15,000 Gold to complete the evolution process.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Foboko in Anime Vanguards

Foboko is an Exclusive unit obtainable from the Winter Banner.

How much Gold does Foboko require to evolve into Foboko (Hellish) in Anime Vanguards?

Ad

You need 15,000 Gold to evolve Foboko into Foboko (Hellish).

What is Foboko’s main role in an Anime Vanguards party?

Foboko’s primary role is as a support unit that freezes enemies, reduces ally SPA, and periodically removes ally status ailments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024