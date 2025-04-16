Foboko Anime Vanguards: Requirements, Gold cost, and more

Foboko is an Exclusive unit in Anime Vanguards that specializes in the Freeze status ailment. She is primarily a support character who can keep her allies on the field safe from status ailments while dishing out respectable damage. For this reason, her value in the meta is liable to remain high for the foreseeable future.
Let’s take a look at Foboko, her evolution state, and what you need to evolve her into her final form.
Breaking down Foboko in Anime Vanguards
Acquisition
Foboko is exclusive to the Winter Banner, which you can access by pressing the button on the left to toggle the summon type. This banner requires you to spend Presents, a currency exclusive to the Winter Event. It’s currently unknown when the event will end, so there’s no telling how long you have until Foboko becomes unavailable.
Once you acquire her, you can evolve her into Foboko (Hellish) with the required items and Gold.
Ability overview
As is the standard for high-rarity units, Foboko has access to two abilities: Charisma and Protective Barrier. The former is available in both the base and evolved states, while the latter is exclusive to the evolved state.
With Charisma, Foboko's attacks freeze the targeted enemies, and all allies within range have their SPA reduced by 5%. On the other hand, Protective Barrier lets her cleanse status ailments for one ally. The latter skill has a 30-second cooldown, which means that the user can’t constantly remove ally status effects.
Evolution requirements and Gold cost
Once you get 5,000 kills with Foboko, you can use the following items to evolve her into Foboko (Hellish):
- 1x Pearl Beads
- 1x Snowflake
- 30x Green Essence
- 15x Yellow Essence
- 10x Blue Essence
- 10x Purple Essence
- 3x Red Essence
- 2x Rainbow Essence
In addition to these items, you also need 15,000 Gold to complete the evolution process.
