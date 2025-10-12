Forge and Slay: A beginner's guide

Forge and Slay is a fun, casual party game developed by BitsNBlox Studios. It involves players forging blades out of rocks and minerals. With interesting features and elements, this Roblox title engages players in a challenging experience. You can fight bosses and monsters yourself as well as deploy hunters to kill them and earn money while you continue forging weapons.

Here is a beginner's guide to Forge and Slay, covering its features and elements to help players with their gameplay.

Getting started in Forge and Slay - An overview

You can hire hunters to kill monsters for you (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting a game, you will be spawned directly in their base. The ultimate goal of this game is very simple: forge weapons and slay enemies to earn money. You will receive 500 shillings upon joining a match for the first time. Shillings are the game's official currency, with which you can buy almost everything as well as upgrade your base.

To get started in Forge and Slay, you must buy any average geoid from the conveyor belt at the back of your base. After equipping your ore, head to the furnace, where you must wait for a few seconds before receiving the molten ore required for your sword. Take the molten ore to the anvil to get started. You will need to click on the molten ore a few times before a blade is forged.

Gameplay elements

You can upgrade your world by meeting the requirements (Image via Roblox)

World : This game features more than 10 worlds. Each world has a set of strong and unique enemies that drop valuable loot. Players can't proceed to the next world without fulfilling the requirements of the current world.

: This game features more than 10 worlds. Each world has a set of strong and unique enemies that drop valuable loot. Players can't proceed to the next world without fulfilling the requirements of the current world. Hunter: Hunters are the most important element of this game. With their help, you can forge swords easily without having the trouble of fighting monsters. Forge stronger swords and supply them at regular intervals to fight stronger enemies. You can equip them from the banner behind the anvil.

Hunters are the most important element of this game. With their help, you can forge swords easily without having the trouble of fighting monsters. Forge stronger swords and supply them at regular intervals to fight stronger enemies. You can equip them from the banner behind the anvil. Base: The base consists of the game's main components, such as the anvil, furnace, minerals, hunters, and the worlds. You must upgrade your base to get more furnaces and hunters.

The base consists of the game's main components, such as the anvil, furnace, minerals, hunters, and the worlds. You must upgrade your base to get more furnaces and hunters. Geode: You can get ores by buying geodes from the conveyor belt located at the front of your base. These vary in rarity and can be used to unlock various materials in the shop.

You can get ores by buying geodes from the conveyor belt located at the front of your base. These vary in rarity and can be used to unlock various materials in the shop. Weapon Merchant: The Weapon Merchant can buy all of your inventory, including Swords and the loot dropped by monsters. Two options will appear upon clicking the NPC: swords and items. The weapon merchant NPC is always located in the middle of your base.

FAQs on Forge and Slay

How much does the first Anvil upgrade cost?

The first anvil upgrade costs 1000 shillings.

Where to find the Weapon Merchant in Forge and Slay

The weapon merchant NPC can be found in the middle of your base.

How much cash will players get on joining the game?

Players will get 500 shillings on joining the game for the first time.

