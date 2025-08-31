Voyagers: A beginner's guide

Voyagers is an adventure-simulation game by Project Skeptic that involves players going on their own pirate journeys, travelling the seas, exploring islands, and looting treasures. This game features a huge map with numerous islands and terrains. You must survive here as long as you can from pirates and other folks who intend to loot and kill you.

The game is all about survival in a world governed by cruelty and violence. This title suggests you play as a four-man squad; however, players can choose solo, duo, or trio gameplays as well. This article is a detailed beginner's guide on how to play Voyagers and reviews its game elements.

Getting Started in Voyagers: An overview

Players, after lifting the anchor, can control their ships from the helm (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting this experience, you will be spawned in a huge island town. You can customize your sails and buy weapons from here. To start the main game, you must click on start, upon which you will be placed near the edge of the island with boats. You can either start away solo or have a crew of up to four people.

You will then spawn on a large vessel. To get going, you must lift the anchor and go to the helm to steer the ship. You can find basic equipment on the ship for your long journey, such as a compass, hammer, fishing rod, axe, and sword. The compass will help locate merchants to trade and buy weapons, the hammer is for repairing the ship, the fishing rod is for fishing, the axe is for cutting wood required in repairing the vessel, and the sword will help you fend off enemies.

Gameplay mechanics and elements

Players can summon the Kraken using the Conch shell. (Image via Roblox)

Enemies: Several enemies will prevent you from finishing this game. This includes Pirate Zombies and Black Ghouls, the main enemies players will encounter. The Pirate zombies appear on every island, while Black Ghouls randomly appear around players. Ship: The Ship is the main element of a player's journey. It will eventually get damaged, either by storms or by crashing onto islands. To repair ships, you must acquire the axe from the bottom room of the ship and cut trees from the islands. After getting the wood, use the hammer and fix the patches on the ship. Modifiers: When players sit on the boat to start a game, they are given modifiers to alter their experience. These include Hardcore, Endless Storm, Friendly Fire, and Trade Savvy. In Hardcore mode, Zombies deal 2x damage and have 1.5x health points. In Endless Storm, there is a constant storm throughout the gameplay. Friendly Fire deals damage to other players. And in Trade Savvy, players earn 1.5x Gold and merchants appear twice as often. Compass: There are three types of Compass in Voyagers, namely the Merchant Compass, the Cursed Compass, and the Mysterious Compass. The Merchant compass shows the location of the Merchant Island on the map. The Cursed Compass shows the location of the Cursed Island, where you will find the shell to summon the Kraken. The Mysterious Island shows the location of a secret island where you will find the Cursed Compass. Merchant: The Merchant can be found on the Merchant Island that spawns in the map. You can buy weapons and ammo and sell your possessions at the Merchant.

FAQs on Voyagers

Which is the best weapon in this title?

The Cursed Barrel is the strongest weapon in the game and deals high damage in one shot.

Can we kill other players in this game?

Yes, you can kill others in the Friendly Fire mode given in the game.

Can we customize the ship's sail in Voyagers?

Yes, you can customize your ships' sails from the shop on the spawn island with gold earned in the game.

