One Block: A beginner's guide

One Block is a sandbox-survival game by One Block! where players have to survive for a total of 100 days from monsters and miners. This experience provides a huge map with different islands and diverse terrains. Players need to survive from monsters that spawn every three nights and from miners that crawl around their bases at night.

One Block has a clock system that changes time between Day and Night. During the day, players need to gather resources, while at night they must survive. This title can be played in teams of four, making it ideal to play with friends as well as solo. This article is a detailed beginner's guide to One Block, covering gameplay basics to key elements.

Getting started in One Block: An overview

Players can explore other islands and survive on their resources (Image via Roblox)

When players first join One Block, they have to choose their party size, which can range up to four. Thereafter, they join the main game that spawns them in their respective bases. A player's base consists of three things: a block, the Platform Workbench, and the Magnet Workbench. They can also access a five-step tutorial on how the gameplay works, which eases things up.

Players are given four types of equipment to break blocks, but they can't break all of them with the same gear. For instance, the game informs if a certain block is to be mined using a pickaxe or a shovel. If the players use the wrong weapon, the chances are that either they won't make any progress in breaking the blocks at all, or it will take a very long time.

Breaking blocks and collecting them gives a player money with which they must buy either Platforms or Magnets. One block has 10 different types of Platforms to choose from. These Platforms help players travel from one island to another, while the Magnets help automatically collect money when breaking blocks. Note that monsters spawn every three days, and players need to survive for 100 days to win a game.

One Block: Gameplay mechanics and elements

Players can remove and reuse already laid blocks using the pickup tool (Image via Roblox)

Here's a look at the key gameplay mechanics and elements in Roblox One Block:

Islands: In a match, there will be multiple islands for players to explore. All of these have unique chests and monsters. Travelling to another island requires Platforms, so players should buy a lot after mining. Survival: Surviving monsters is not a hard task in One Block. They can be killed using the Sword given to players, available at the bottom of the screen. But beware, these beasts come in groups and can kill easily if players are not cautious. Leaderboard: The leaderboard in this game is determined by the number of blocks that players have broken, the number of days they have survived, and the total amount of cash they have made. Cash: Cash is the most crucial element here, through which players can buy Platforms and Magnets. Expensive Magnets give more time to players till the reset. Hunger: Hunger is an important feature in this experience as it determines how long a player will survive. It can be seen through a meter named Hunger on the right side of the screen. The meter will turn red from green on doing work, and will eventually deplete if sufficient food is not eaten. Food can be found spread on bases or around the islands. Players will die when the Hunger bar is fully depleted and can only be revived using 49 Robux. Beasts: Beasts spawn every three nights and stay on islands even when it's day. So, players need to kill them before exploring the islands. The sizes of these beasts differ, ranging from small to large. Killing them gives raw meat, which can be consumed to increase the Hunger bar.

FAQs on One Block

Are players invincible in this game?

No, being a survival game, players are very likely to die at all instances if not playing cautiously.

How to collect blocks without manually collecting them?

Players need to buy Magnets from the Magnet Workbench, which will allow them to collect blocks automatically.

How can I travel to other islands?

Players have to buy Platforms to travel to other islands.

