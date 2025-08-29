Bridge Battles!: A beginner's guide

Bridge Battles! is a sandbox combat game by Studmaster, where players construct bridges to collect treasure before their opponents do. With three modes on offer, they get a diverse terrain to make bridges and make their way to the center. Teamwork is a crucial element in this game, as players build the bridge and defend it simultaneously.

To make things more challenging, Bridge Battles! provides everyone in a match with an RPG, making it thrilling to win against all odds. This article will provide gamers with a detailed beginner's guide to Bridge Battles!, starting from the basics to the key elements.

Getting started in Bridge Battles! - An overview

Players can play up to three game modes in this title (Image via Roblox)

The first time a player joins the experience, they spawn in the middle of a match. The aim is straightforward: play in teams to build a bridge to get to the centre and collect the treasure. There are three game modes here, namely Chaos, Classic, and Showdown. A single round can last as long as 20 minutes, and on winning, a player earns up to 200 in-game money.

Gamers always play as teams and have two roles: either build the bridge by taking blocks from the pile in their bases or defend their team and the bridge by shooting down the opponent. The player who has carried the most number of blocks to construct the path to treasure becomes the MVP. Overall, this is a fun experience for fans who want a fast-paced sandbox-style shooting game.

Bridge Battles!: Game elements

The game provides two types of boosts to players. (Image via Roblox)

Rank: The number of blocks that players carry from their base to build their bridge determines their rank. The rank can be viewed on the bottom-left side of the screen and shows their progress and the next rank.

The number of blocks that players carry from their base to build their bridge determines their rank. The rank can be viewed on the bottom-left side of the screen and shows their progress and the next rank. Money: Money can be earned through either levelling up, winning matches, or killing opponents. The currency in this title helps players buy boosts and weapons that help them win.

Money can be earned through either levelling up, winning matches, or killing opponents. The currency in this title helps players buy boosts and weapons that help them win. Boosts: Build Bridges! offers two types of boosts: a speed boost that increases the player's speed while carrying blocks, and another that increases the number of blocks that fans carry in one go.

Build Bridges! offers two types of boosts: a speed boost that increases the player's speed while carrying blocks, and another that increases the number of blocks that fans carry in one go. RPGs: RPGs are the only weapons in the game that allow players to kill others and destroy the progress made by the other team. However, there is an RPG shop in the game that allows players to buy six other types of weapons than the default one provided.

FAQs on Bridge Battles!

How to be faster in this game?

To be faster, buy the Speed Boosts provided on the right side of your base.

How can I hit more players and blocks with RPG?

Upgrading your weapon from the RPG shop increases its radius and helps hit more players and blocks.

How many modes does this title offer?

Bridge Battles! offers players three modes to play: Chaos, Classic, and Showdown.

