Make a Boat!: A beginner's guide

Make a Boat! is a sandbox racing title where players must build their own boats using elements provided on their bases. The game features straightforward mechanics, making it ideal for beginners. Players must make customised boats and set sail on a never-ending map full of obstacles. They are required to install gas, motors, and boosters so that their vessels can travel longer distances across the map.

Ad

This guide will help you understand the basics of Make a Boat!.

Getting started with Make a Boat!

An overview

You must build your base (Image via Roblox)

Make a Boat! spawns you in a base on an island. This base serves as a garage where you must build and customize your boat. A conveyor belt runs continuously on the right side of the base, allowing you to choose and buy the required parts for the boat.

Ad

Trending

These parts include Seats, Motors, Blocks, Gas, and Nitros. Each part has three upgrades and can be found on the conveyor belt. You can buy these segments either with the in-game currency or Robux. Money is earned in this experience by sailing the longest distance on the map. The longer you travel, the more money you make.

There are five tiers of parts present in Make a Boat! - Weak, Normal, Good, Better, and Ultra. You are given the first set of parts for free when they spawn in the game.

Ad

Also read: Are you okay?: A beginner's guide

Tips for new players

The longer your travel distance, the more money you earn (Image via Roblox)

Don't make your boats too large, as they may crash and collide with obstacles. Try building an average-sized, aerodynamic raft. Note that the longer and larger the raft, the harder it will be to steer.

Add suitable Air Blocks for your boats. Air Blocks are used to keep the boat afloat and prevent it from sinking. Large or heavy vessels need more Air Blocks, while a smaller and compact build will require fewer.

Placing the Nitro in the correct place is very important. Not doing so may interfere with the speed of the boat. Nitro should always be placed around Motors for maximum output and at equal distances.

Make a Boat! allows you to completely customize your boat, but placing the parts in the wrong places will not progress the game.

The higher a part's stats, the faster and longer your boat will travel.

Ad

Check out: Weird Gun Game: A beginner's guide

FAQs on Make a Boat!

How to get money in the game

You earn money by sailing your boat for a longer distance.

How to stop my boat from sinking

Use Air Blocks to prevent your boat from sinking.

How to stop my boat from getting damaged

Use Blocks to avoid damaging your boat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Besides getting his bachelor's degree in English, he spent five years working for the Telegraph. However, a lifelong passion for video games meant he was determined to switch over to the gaming industry sooner rather than later.



Sayandeep enjoys the hobby through a variety of mediums, including PC, consoles, and even mobile gaming. He also follows BGMI tournaments, cheering on Godlike Esports and S8UL Esports, and looks up to Scout for his "hard work, grit, and passion."



In his spare time, he enjoys reading, writing, and directing films. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025