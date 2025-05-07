Forsaken Challenge Achievements guide

While playing Forsaken, you can complete various challenges and unlock achievements for doing so. This will showcase your in-game valor as you might be the only person on the server to have completed all the challenges. As beneficial as it sounds, unlocking all Challenge Achievements is a tough job and requires your 100% effort. Some achievements might even take weeks and months for you to unlock, but the end results are worthwhile.

Here's how you can unlock all the Challenge Achievements in Forsaken. Check out the complete list of achievements and some tips to unlock them fast.

How to unlock all Challenge Achievements in Forsaken

All Challenge Achievements (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are 12 Challenge Achievements in this Roblox title, and we have mentioned them below.

At What Cost

Description: Win a round as the final Survivor.

Tips to complete: You need luck to be on your side while completing this challenge. Just to be prepared, make sure you are well aware of the Survivalist's arsenal that you are using.

Better Luck Next Time

Description: Die as the last Survivor remaining in a round.

Tips to complete: You need luck to be on your side while completing this challenge too.

Team Effort

Description: Win a round as a Survivor with no casualties in your team.

Tips to complete: Ensure that every Survivor is supporting others, as you will lose this challenge even if one of them dies.

Knockin' on Death's Door

Description: Win a round with less than 10% health remaining.

Tips to complete: You can use the Guest 1337 Survivalist, as it has a bigger health pool. With a tank like this, you can take a lot of damage without dying quickly.

Esc + R

Description: Die within 20 seconds when a round starts.

Tips to complete: When the rounds begin, reset to unlock this achievement.

Lifeline

Description: Heal yourself fully when your health is less than 50%.

Tips to complete: Use a medkit when your health drops significantly. Medkits spawn randomly on the map.

Aortic Work Of Art

Description: Kill everyone in a round while playing as a Killer.

Tips to complete: You can ask your friends to join the round, so they allow you to kill them and unlock this achievement.

Unlikely Winner

Description: Win a round as a Survivor without using any ability.

Tips to complete: Use any Survivor and stay close to your teammates. Let them win the round for you

Unlikely Winner 2: Electric Boogaloo

Description: As a Killer, win a round without using your ability.

Tips to complete: Use Jason or c00lkidd Killers as they have fast movement. You can use them to deal normal damage and win the round without having to use any abilities.

Sparkly Clean

Description: As a Survivor, win a round without taking any damage.

Tips to complete: Avoid chases and stay hidden until the round is over.

Everything's Spinning...

Description: Get inflicted with four or more status effects on you.

Tips to complete: Use Noob's Bloxy Cola and Ghostburger to gain status effects. Try to compete with 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 as they can put three status effects at once.

Yoink!

Description: Pick an item dropped by a dead survivor.

Tips to complete: Ask your Survivor friend to drop something so you can pick it up if they die intentionally.

FAQs

How many Challenge Achievements are there in Forsaken?

There are a total of 12 Challenge Achievements in this game.

How do I get the Sparkly Clean achievement in Forsaken?

You can get the Sparkly Clean achievement when you win a round without taking any damage.

How many General Achievements are there in Forsaken?

In this game, there are 11 General Achievements as of this writing.

