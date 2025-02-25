Forsaken Coolkid guide

The asymmetrical survivor horror title Forsaken randomly chooses one player to be the Killer hunting Survivors. One of the Killers you can embody in this experience is Coolkid, a fast-moving killer that is fairly straightforward to use. Being an effective hunter that combines long and close-range abilities, Coolkid can make short work of the Survivors, provided you use him strategically.

Here’s a brief guide on the Killer Coolkid and tips on using him in matches.

Breaking down Coolkid in Forsaken

Overview

Coolkid in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

Coolkid is a nimble killer effective at all ranges, making him a force to be reckoned with on the field. He can be unlocked for 900 Player Points, which are earned by completing objectives and participating in matches. Like the other Killers, he has access to four unique abilities that focus on dealing damage to the Survivors.

His first ability is a basic advancing jab called Punch, which deals 27.5 damage to a Survivor. It is a close-range attack best used if the Survivor is within a few Studs of you.

Corrupt Nature, his second ability, shoots a projectile towards the target that highlights them for 10 seconds, allowing you to view them through walls. It inflicts 15 damage and the Slowness I status effect for four seconds. The projectile ignores walls, which allows you to snipe a Survivor if you know where they are hiding.

Coolkid’s third ability is Walkspeed Override, a dash attack that continues advancing for a short while. Upon hit, the target receives 30 damage and the Burning II status effect for 10 seconds.

The ability highlights the target on hit as well, helping you track them down. Walkspeed Override also doubles as a traversal tool to catch Survivors while low on stamina, and it ends if you hit anything while dashing.

Lastly, he can use Pizza Delivery as his fourth ability, which summons two Pizza Bots to hunt down the closest Survivor. These bots deal 10 damage to the Survivor and apply the Burning I status effect for 15 seconds, which highlights them for the Killer to see through walls.

General tips and strategy

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The individual hits that Coolkid lands are not exceedingly impressive; instead, it’s his speed that is his greatest asset. While playing as this character, it’s important to manage your ability cooldowns while attacking the Survivors, as you must hit them multiple times to kill them.

Being such a fast Killer also comes with stamina management issues that can be mitigated somewhat with Walkspeed Override. That said, you must avoid letting the stamina meter drain completely, or the Survivor will escape your grasp.

Alongside Walkspeed Override, the most useful tool in your arsenal as Coolkid is Corrupt Nature, which lets you target Survivors from afar. Its value is particularly high considering it is the only long-range attack available to this Killer.

Corner your targets using the Killer’s high maneuverability and dispatch them summarily to secure the win as Coolkid.

How much does it cost to unlock Coolkid in Forsaken?

Coolkid costs 900 Player Points to unlock from the in-game shop.

What is the most useful ability in Coolkid’s arsenal in Forsaken?

Coolkid’s most useful ability is Walkspeed Override, which lets him dash forward for a while regardless of your current stamina level.

How to use Coolkid in Forsaken

Use Coolkid’s high maneuverability while managing ability cooldowns to leave your targets with no escape and take them down in quick succession.

