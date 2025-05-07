Forsaken General Achievements guide

Dedicated Forsaken players can showcase their in-game progress by earning various achievements and reaching certain milestones. Consider this a trophy for completing tasks that take a lot of time and effort. While there are some Killer- as well as Survivor-specific achievements, they require you to focus on one playstyle.

It would be ideal to complete all the General Achievements in Forsaken beforehand, so you can focus on the rest later. Here's a detailed guide on getting all the achievements.

How to complete all General Achievements in Forsaken

The General Achievements (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, there are currently a total of 11 General Achievements, and we have listed them below.

Welcome To Hell: Play the game for the first time

Survivalist I: Win 10 rounds as a Survivor

Survivalist II: Win 100 rounds as a Survivor

Survivalist III: Win 250 rounds as a Survivor

Survivalist IV: Win 500 rounds as a Survivor

Survivalist V: Win 1000 rounds as a Survivor

Coldhearted I: Win 5 rounds as a Killer

Coldhearted II: Win 50 rounds as a Killer

Coldhearted III: Win 125 rounds as a Killer

Coldhearted IV: Win 250 rounds as a Killer

Coldhearted V: Win 500 rounds as a Killer

The above are all the General Achievements you can unlock during your time in this game. Out of all these achievements, "Welcome To Hell" is the easiest one to unlock as it requires you to boot the game and join a server. The real quest starts later when you aim for the Survivalist and Coldhearted achievements, as they are unlocked when you win matches as a Survivalist and Killer, respectively.

To win most matches as a Survivor, you must know your goals clearly. Simply focus on surviving and helping other teammates survive. This is because having a majority of survivors alive will help in distracting the killers and beating the clock to win the round. On top of it, a Survivor must pick their ideal character by practicing their unique abilities.

As a Killer, your only goal is to eliminate every Survivor before the timer runs out. For that, the game allows you to pick a Killer character and use its abilities. While the chances of you spawning as a Killer are low, you must research a character before the match starts. This will help you get an idea of their skills and use them effectively during a round.

Also check: Forsaken Objectives guide

FAQs

How many General Achievements are there in Forsaken?

Currently, there are 11 General Achievements in this experience.

How do I get the Welcome to Hell achievement in Forsaken?

You will automatically receive the Welcome to Hell achievement once you launch the game and join a public server.

How many Survivor-specific achievements are there in Forsaken?

There are 11 Survivalist-specific achievements in this game that you can unlock.

