Forsaken John Doe: Stats and ability overview

John Doe is a playable Killer in Forsaken who specializes in trapping Survivors to score kills. Doe can either slow down or outright kill his targets with proper use of his traps. His movement speed and basic attacks are fairly average, requiring you to get a little crafty to take down Survivors. This makes him a technical character that may require a few rounds to get used to before you get the hang of his playstyle.

Ad

Let’s go over what John Doe is capable of in Forsaken.

Breaking down John Doe in Forsaken

Overview and stats

An overview of John Doe (Image via Roblox)

John Doe can be unlocked from the in-game Shop for 1,000 Cash, which is a fairly low purchase cost. Since he can be acquired easily, we recommend practising his moves and formulating a game plan if his playstyle appeals to you.

Ad

Trending

He can place traps all over the map with the aim of cornering and killing his targets. His trapping-style gameplay makes John Doe a powerful character in both short and long ranges, but using him effectively is challenging. You need to be aware of the Survivors’ positions, as well as those of your traps. That way, you will be able to corner your targets effectively. Naturally, this can only be achieved through practice.

Ad

Refer to the list below for his stats:

Difficulty: Five Stars

Five Stars Health: 1,500

1,500 Regular Speed: 9

9 Sprinting Speed: 27.5

27.5 Max Stamina: 110

110 Stamina Loss per second: 9.5

9.5 Stamina Gain per second: 21

21 Terror Radius: 60 studs

John Doe’s stats are comparable to the likes of Noli and Jason, placing him smack-dab in the middle of the stat list of killers. That said, his passives and abilities elevate him above the average Killer, making him a force to be reckoned with in the hands of an experienced player.

Ad

This guide includes a complete breakdown of Noli’s abilities in Forsaken.

Passives and abilities

John Doe in action (Image via Roblox)

John Doe has access to the following passive abilities:

Ad

Natural Malevolence: A trail of corruption follows John Doe’s steps. Survivors who step on the trail are inflicted with Corrupted II for three seconds for 7.5 damage.

A trail of corruption follows John Doe’s steps. Survivors who step on the trail are inflicted with Corrupted II for three seconds for 7.5 damage. Unstoppable: John Doe’s maximum stun duration during Corrupt Energy and 404 ERROR abilities is two seconds, making him quite difficult for Survivors to hold at bay. He receives a Speed I buff for 2.5 seconds after the stun duration is over. Increases the duration of the buff by an additional second for each Sentinel alive at the time of the passive’s activation.

Ad

He can use the following abilities whenever they are not on cooldown:

Slash: Main ability. Performs a diagonal slash for 28 damage. Has a cooldown of 1.7 seconds.

Main ability. Performs a diagonal slash for 28 damage. Has a cooldown of 1.7 seconds. Corrupt Energy: Slams the ground, causing 27 spikes to erupt before him that last 14 seconds each. Has a cooldown of 18 seconds.

Slams the ground, causing 27 spikes to erupt before him that last 14 seconds each. Has a cooldown of 18 seconds. Digital Footprint: Stomps three times to summon shadows under his foot1s. These shadows double as traps. Each trap lasts up to 165 seconds, and only a maximum of three traps can exist at a time. If a trap is sprung, the target receives the Corrupted I or II debuff, while John Doe receives Speed I buff for 10 seconds each. Additionally, John Doe and the trapped Survivor’s locations are revealed to each other.

Stomps three times to summon shadows under his foot1s. These shadows double as traps. Each trap lasts up to 165 seconds, and only a maximum of three traps can exist at a time. If a trap is sprung, the target receives the Corrupted I or II debuff, while John Doe receives Speed I buff for 10 seconds each. Additionally, John Doe and the trapped Survivor’s locations are revealed to each other. 404 Error: Reveals the locations of all Survivors for four seconds. Has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Forsaken

How do I unlock John Doe in Forsaken?

John Doe can be unlocked for 1,000 Cash from the in-game Shop.

What playstyle does John Doe specialize in?

John Doe specializes in placing traps and cornering Survivors for easy kills.

Is John Doe easy to use in Forsaken?

No, John Doe requires plenty of practice and knowledge of the maps to use his trap-focused playstyle effectively, making him rather difficult to use.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025