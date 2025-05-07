Forsaken Survivor Milestone Achievements guide

In Forsaken, every Survivor has a certain milestone that can be reached by leveling up. This is a rather difficult task, considering it requires you to play with every Survivor and master their abilities. Without doing so, you won't be able to unlock the achievements that come with each milestone.

Having unlocked achievements will showcase your in-game progress and establish your place as a veteran.

Here's an article that explains how to unlock all the Survivor Milestone Achievements in this game. Refer to it and find out a list of all the milestones.

How to unlock all the Survivor Milestone Achievements in Forsaken

The Survivor Milestone Achievements (Image via Roblox)

The following are all the Survivor Milestone Achievements that are currently available in this Roblox title.

From Rags To Riches: Reach level 100 on Noob

Premium Builder's Club: Reach level 100 on Builderman

S.F.O.T.H: Reach level 100 on Shedletsky

All Ur Base R Belong 2 Me: Reach level 100 on OO7n7

Robloxia's Strongest Soldier: Reach level 100 on Guest 1337

Employee Of The Century: Reach level 100 on Elliot

Not My First Time: Reach level 100 on Two Time

Luckiest Man Alive: Reach level 100 on Chance

I Cast Upon Thee: Reach level 100 on Dusekkar

WHAT THE- BOOOM!!!: Reach level 100 on Taph

As you can see, all the Survivor Milestone Achievements are unlocked when you reach level 100 with each of them. Reaching this incredible feat would take months if you play for a decent amount of time every day. However, if you perform tasks that are rewarded with more XP, you can level up fast.

Generally, you can try to survive every match that you enter to gain XP. If you win a game while being one of the Survivalists, then you will enjoy a significant amount of XP. As a bonus, you can also attempt to use the abilities. Try to hit the Killer with a Survivalist's unique ability to earn more XP than usual.

Additionally, you can also fix generators to farm XP and level up a Survivalist. While this can be dangerous, you can do it while garnering support from your teammates. You can use the same strategy for all the Survivors and level them up over time.

Also check: Forsaken General Achievements guide

All Killer Milestone Achievements in Forsaken

Similar to the Survivors, there are Milestone Achievements tied to the Killers as well. For your reference, we have mentioned all of them below.

Coolest Kid In Town: Reach level 100 on c00lkidd

The Masked Brute: Reach level 100 on Jason

Death Of Roblox (Real): Reach level 100 on

Unidentified Foe: Reach level 100 on John Doe

FAQs

How many Survivor Milestones are there in Forsaken?

There are 10 Survivor Milestones that you can unlock in this experience.

How many Killer Milestones are there in Forsaken?

You can unlock a total of 10 Killer Milestones that can be unlocked.

How do I get the "From Rags To Riches" milestone in Forsaken?

You can get the "From Rags To Riches" milestone by reaching level 100 on Noob Survivalist.

