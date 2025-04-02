Forsaken Taph Update patch notes

Forsaken's Taph Update is a big one for the players as it introduces a bunch of new additions for players to try. For starters, a new character called the Taph has been added to this experience. On top of that, there are new emotes, skins, and some changes made to smoothen your gameplay experience.

Ad

As a frequent player, you need to learn more about this update in detail. Keeping that in mind, we have provided the patch notes for the Taph Update.

Patch notes for the Forsaken Taph Update

Enjoy the new Taph update in Forsaken (Image via Roblox)

Characters

Ad

Trending

Taph

Emotes

Caramell

Added music to Griddy

Added music to Prince

Skins

Fancy Noob

Supa Fly Noob

Supa Dupa Fly Noob

Party Noob

Token Noob

Cake Elliot

Baker Elliot

Nyan Elliot

007e7 007n7

Son of Man 007n7

Cecil 007n7

Scripter 007n7

credit: kenzer64

yksteldehS Shedletsky

Y2K Shedletsky

Golden Shedletsky

Paintball Builderman

Cat Rocker Builderman

Punk Builderman

Gadgeteer 2700 Builderman

Astro Architect Builderman

Mad Scientist Rat Builderman

Y2K Builderman

Viridian Taph

Overseer Taph

Astral Isles Taph

Inaba Taph

Deep Winter Taph

Y2K Taph

Darkage Ninja Taph

Nevermoor Taph

The Dark Reaper Taph

Warhead Taph

Toothy Deer Dusekkar

credit: rodev32, agrovient

Y2K Dusekkar

Blue Day Chance

Mr. Worldwide Chance

Nayn Chance

Multi-Colored Bettor Chance

Cool Bones Chance

Pico Chance

Avian Sight Chance

Retro Chance

Flipnote Chance

Golden Chance

Manhattan Jason

Nun Jason

Camp Counselor Jason

Darkness 1x1x1x1

Ad

Changes

Skins

Reworked Noob and Jason's milestone skins.

Gave Bob Builderman skin retro animations.

Fixed DragonDudes3 Builderman & gave them their faces.

Retro Builderman skins now have building animations & custom sfx.

Removed the random ass fire script from Arrival Jason.

Fixes

John Doe no longer incorrectly spawns 27 spikes instead of his intended 26.

Gashing Wound no longer pushes players into places they shouldn't be in.

Ultimate Assassin Grounds water now properly slows.

Fixed some clipping issues in Ultimate Assassin Grounds.

Fixed an issue where you can fix a generator through a wall on c00lcarnival.

Fixed some unintended builderman sentry spots.

Fixed Shedletsky's face bug.

Ad

Also check: Forsaken Objectives guide

Forsaken Taph overview

The Taph Survivor (Image via Roblox)

Taph is a new character in this Roblox title who plays the role of a trapper. According to the lore, he was a demolitionist who served the Builderman. You can purchase Taph as a survivalist for 500 points in the shop.

Ad

For your reference, below are all the abilities possessed by Taph in Forsaken.

Tripwire

Keybind : Q

: Q Cooldown : 25 seconds

: 25 seconds What it does: Allows the user to place a Tripwire on the floor to slow down the killer. When a killer is trapped, other players within the 100 studs will know about their presence for eight seconds on the map. A total of three Tripwires can be placed at once, attempting to place a fourth will make the first one vanish.

Ad

Subspace Tripmine

Keybind : E

: E Cooldown : 40 seconds

: 40 seconds What it does: Allows the user to place a Tripmine on the floor, which becomes semi-invisible. The Tripmine will become visible every 13 seconds and go into a semi-invisible state again. When the killer comes within the 16-stud radius of the Tripmine, it will explode, putting a Helpless 1 and Subspace 3 status effect.

FAQs

When did the Taph Update come out in Forsaken?

The Taph update came out on March 30, 2025, in this experience.

Ad

How much does Taph cost in Forsaken?

You can acquire the Taph character by paying 500 points in the shop.

How many skins are added in Forsaken with the Taph Update?

A total of 50 new skins are added to the shop for you to purchase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024