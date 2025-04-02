Forsaken Taph Update patch notes

Forsaken's Taph Update is a big one for the players as it introduces a bunch of new additions for players to try. For starters, a new character called the Taph has been added to this experience. On top of that, there are new emotes, skins, and some changes made to smoothen your gameplay experience.
As a frequent player, you need to learn more about this update in detail. Keeping that in mind, we have provided the patch notes for the Taph Update.
Patch notes for the Forsaken Taph Update
Characters
- Taph
Emotes
- Caramell
- Added music to Griddy
- Added music to Prince
Skins
- Fancy Noob
- Supa Fly Noob
- Supa Dupa Fly Noob
- Party Noob
- Token Noob
- Cake Elliot
- Baker Elliot
- Nyan Elliot
- 007e7 007n7
- Son of Man 007n7
- Cecil 007n7
- Scripter 007n7
- credit: kenzer64
- yksteldehS Shedletsky
- Y2K Shedletsky
- Golden Shedletsky
- Paintball Builderman
- Cat Rocker Builderman
- Punk Builderman
- Gadgeteer 2700 Builderman
- Astro Architect Builderman
- Mad Scientist Rat Builderman
- Y2K Builderman
- Viridian Taph
- Overseer Taph
- Astral Isles Taph
- Inaba Taph
- Deep Winter Taph
- Y2K Taph
- Darkage Ninja Taph
- Nevermoor Taph
- The Dark Reaper Taph
- Warhead Taph
- Toothy Deer Dusekkar
- credit: rodev32, agrovient
- Y2K Dusekkar
- Blue Day Chance
- Mr. Worldwide Chance
- Nayn Chance
- Multi-Colored Bettor Chance
- Cool Bones Chance
- Pico Chance
- Avian Sight Chance
- Retro Chance
- Flipnote Chance
- Golden Chance
- Manhattan Jason
- Nun Jason
- Camp Counselor Jason
- Darkness 1x1x1x1
Changes
- Skins
- Reworked Noob and Jason's milestone skins.
- Gave Bob Builderman skin retro animations.
- Fixed DragonDudes3 Builderman & gave them their faces.
- Retro Builderman skins now have building animations & custom sfx.
- Removed the random ass fire script from Arrival Jason.
Fixes
- John Doe no longer incorrectly spawns 27 spikes instead of his intended 26.
- Gashing Wound no longer pushes players into places they shouldn't be in.
- Ultimate Assassin Grounds water now properly slows.
- Fixed some clipping issues in Ultimate Assassin Grounds.
- Fixed an issue where you can fix a generator through a wall on c00lcarnival.
- Fixed some unintended builderman sentry spots.
- Fixed Shedletsky's face bug.
Forsaken Taph overview
Taph is a new character in this Roblox title who plays the role of a trapper. According to the lore, he was a demolitionist who served the Builderman. You can purchase Taph as a survivalist for 500 points in the shop.
For your reference, below are all the abilities possessed by Taph in Forsaken.
Tripwire
- Keybind: Q
- Cooldown: 25 seconds
- What it does: Allows the user to place a Tripwire on the floor to slow down the killer. When a killer is trapped, other players within the 100 studs will know about their presence for eight seconds on the map. A total of three Tripwires can be placed at once, attempting to place a fourth will make the first one vanish.
Subspace Tripmine
- Keybind: E
- Cooldown: 40 seconds
- What it does: Allows the user to place a Tripmine on the floor, which becomes semi-invisible. The Tripmine will become visible every 13 seconds and go into a semi-invisible state again. When the killer comes within the 16-stud radius of the Tripmine, it will explode, putting a Helpless 1 and Subspace 3 status effect.
FAQs
When did the Taph Update come out in Forsaken?
The Taph update came out on March 30, 2025, in this experience.
How much does Taph cost in Forsaken?
You can acquire the Taph character by paying 500 points in the shop.
How many skins are added in Forsaken with the Taph Update?
A total of 50 new skins are added to the shop for you to purchase.
