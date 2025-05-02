Forsaken Underground War guide

Forsaken, the asymmetrical survival-horror experience, includes a map called Underground War, inspired by a capture-the-flag style game of the same name. This map is one of the two new areas added with the Two-Time Rework update on April 26, 2025. One of its salient features is the underground level, which gives it an additional layer of verticality not found on other maps.

Here’s what you need to know about the Underground War map in Forsaken.

An overview of Underground War map in Forsaken

The Underground War map (Image via Roblox)

Underground War is a map with two levels: the surface and the underground. The added vertical layer gives Survivors additional places to hide while providing the Killers with greater openings to entrap and kill the opposing faction. This map retains the capture-the-flag style that was prominent in the game it takes inspiration from.

The surface provides an open area with plenty of props, walls, and elevated platforms. Each of these adds to the strategies employed by both the Killer and the Survivors, making it important to use the verticality to your advantage.

On either side of the fortress, you will find flag capture points dedicated to either the Survivors or the Killer. The latter’s flags are red, while the Survivors represent the blue flags.

You can enter the subsurface level of the map through one of the eight color-coded holes in the surface. Once you do so, you can’t climb back up through the same cavity; instead, you must make your way to the other side of the level. Since the main tunnel is the only exit point of this level, it can be a great ambush point for a Killer.

Generators can spawn anywhere on the map, so both player archetypes need to remain vigilant at all times as they traverse it.

Underground War strategy

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Survivors and Killers must approach this map carefully, as there are plenty of opportunities where either faction can gain the upper hand. The surface provides various advantages to the Survivors, presenting various escape routes and plenty of generator spawns for them to simplify escape.

If cornered on the surface, they can use one of the holes that lead underground for a quick and easy escape. However, as mentioned earlier, the underground can make Survivors an easy target, making it important to use them sparingly and only as a last resort.

The Killers have far fewer options on the surface level, which makes it challenging to catch and kill any Survivors. Their best bet is to catch Survivors off guard in the underground level, where they can easily corner and kill the opponent. Killers have access to underground entrances that are exclusive to them, which can make trapping the Survivors easy.

This is easier said than done since most Survivors would opt to run away instead of forcing themselves underground. The battle is uphill on this map and requires plenty of strategic maneuvering to turn the tide in the Killer’s favor.

FAQs

When was the Underground War map added to Forsaken?

Underground War was added to the game on April 26, 2025.

What do the colored entrances in the Underground War map mean in Forsaken?

The Underground War includes red and blue-colored entrances on the map that indicate whether they are exclusively accessible to the Killer or the Survivors.

Can Forsaken be played for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free, demanding no premium purchases of the player.

