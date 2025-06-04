Foxglove Grow a Garden: How to get, rarity, and more

The Bizzy Bees Event in Grow a Garden introduces the Flower Seed Pack, which includes the Foxglove, a Rare Seed with a Flower-type Fruit once it fully matures. It can be a valuable addition to an early to mid-game farm, considering the relative ease of acquisition and decent selling price. Being tied to the Bizzy Bees Event, it is only available for a limited period before it becomes inaccessible.

Let’s take a quick look at how to get Foxglove, its selling price, and what it yields.

Breaking down Foxglove in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Flower Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

Foxglove drops from the Flower Seed Pack, a gacha-style pack that can be opened to obtain Seeds of various species. You can buy the seed pack from the Honey Shop for 10 Honey, making it the least expensive item in the shop stock. Through the Flower Seed Pack, you have a 25% chance of obtaining the Foxglove Seed.

For Honey, you must either wait for the Swarm Event, a server-wide occurrence that causes bees to pollinate Fruits randomly on the farm. Pollinated Fruits must then be exchanged at the Honey Combpressor by speaking to Onett. For every 10 kgs of Pollinated Fruits you offer, you will receive 10 Honey; you cannot cash in the Honey before then.

Once you acquire the Foxglove Seed, equip it and click on an empty space on your farm to sow it. Within a few minutes, it will be fully grown and ready to harvest.

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

Foxglove drop chance (Image via Roblox)

Foxglove belongs to the Rare rarity, being the only one of its kind in the Flower Seed Pack. After harvesting it, you can bring it to the Sell station to gauge its value. Without any Mutations or abnormal size variations, you can expect to sell it for approximately 16,000 Sheckles. This is decent value for a Seed that is as easy to acquire as Foxglove.

The Seed develops into a Multi-Harvest type Fruit, which makes it so you can continue to receive Fruits from it until you choose otherwise. It will remain a permanent part of your farm and will only disappear if you use the Shovel item on it, removing it from the land.

FAQs

Is Foxglove easy to get in Grow a Garden?

Yes, Foxglove has a 25% drop rate from the Flower Seed Pack, making it fairly easy to acquire.

How much does the Foxglove Fruit sell for in Grow a Garden?

Foxglove has a base selling value of 16,000 Sheckles, which can increase with Mutations and size.

When will the Bizzy Bees Event expire in Grow a Garden?

The Bizzy Bees Event is set to expire on June 7, 2025.

