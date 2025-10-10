Garden Tower Defense: A beginner's guide

Garden Tower Defense is a fun survival simulation developed by Garden Defenders, where you must defend a garden against hordes of insects. The game requires you to defend your base with Summons and fight against insects to protect your garden. With four difficulties and four types of modes, this Roblox title promises an intense and exhilarating experience.

Ad

Below is a comprehensive guide to playing Garden Tower Defense, where we have provided a close overview of features and elements to help you get the most out of your playthrough.

Getting started in Garden Tower Defense: An overview

Buy rare units from summons to face stronger insects (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, you will land in the lobby, which has all the features needed for surviving in a match. You will then be asked if you want to take up a tutorial, which will reward you with 250 seeds. This becomes instrumental for beginners, since seeds are the game's main currency. With seeds, you can buy summons or units, which help you destroy enemies in the garden.

Ad

Trending

To start a match, head to the far end of the island and select the game mode of your choice. There are six types of maps in the game, each with its own difficulty: Easy, Normal, Hard, Insane, Impossible, and Apocalypse. This difficulty has nothing to do with the in-game difficulty in a match that determines the number of waves in which enemies will spawn.

Upon entering a match, you can choose between four modes of difficulty: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Insane. Each wave features different enemies, and they become stronger as the waves end. You must upgrade your units at regular intervals to ensure they remain strong against resilient opponents. Also, there is a limit to the number of units you can deploy to protect your base.

Ad

Also read: Snipe or Die: A beginner's guide.

Gameplay elements

Players can upgrade their units using money earned in a match (Image via Roblox)

Summon: Summons are crates that unlock new units. Currently, there are four types of summons in the game: Classic, Tropical, Sun, and Astral. Each one features tiers of units that can be used to fight enemies.

Summons are crates that unlock new units. Currently, there are four types of summons in the game: Classic, Tropical, Sun, and Astral. Each one features tiers of units that can be used to fight enemies. Quests: You can earn fascinating rewards by completing quests in this title. These quests contain objectives related to matches that players can play. The rewards include new units, exp, traps, and seeds.

You can earn fascinating rewards by completing quests in this title. These quests contain objectives related to matches that players can play. The rewards include new units, exp, traps, and seeds. Modes: There are four different types of modes in this Roblox experience: Endless, Survival, Classic, and PvP. In Endless mode, you must ensure the survival of your garden from an unlimited number of enemies. The Survival mode is completely different, and enemies will attack players from all sides. The Classic mode is the most played in this game and features players defending their gardens from insects. Lastly, the PvP is between two players who wish to battle each other.

There are four different types of modes in this Roblox experience: Endless, Survival, Classic, and PvP. In Endless mode, you must ensure the survival of your garden from an unlimited number of enemies. The Survival mode is completely different, and enemies will attack players from all sides. The Classic mode is the most played in this game and features players defending their gardens from insects. Lastly, the PvP is between two players who wish to battle each other. Maps: There are six maps in this game: Garden, Enchanted Jungle, Tropical Island, Toxic Facility, Back Garden, and Dojo. Each has its own difficulty levels. Note that this difficulty level is different from the match difficulty. The more difficult the map the player chooses, the more difficult the enemies will be. Their respective ranks are Easy, Normal, Hard, Insane, Impossible, and Apocalypse.

There are six maps in this game: Garden, Enchanted Jungle, Tropical Island, Toxic Facility, Back Garden, and Dojo. Each has its own difficulty levels. Note that this difficulty level is different from the match difficulty. The more difficult the map the player chooses, the more difficult the enemies will be. Their respective ranks are Easy, Normal, Hard, Insane, Impossible, and Apocalypse. Difficulty: There are four levels of in-game difficulty: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Insane. The Easy mode features 20 waves and rewards 150 seeds upon completion. The Normal mode features 25 waves and rewards 250 seeds upon completion. The Hard mode features 30 waves and rewards 500 seeds upon completion, whereas the Insane mode features 40 waves and rewards 700 seeds upon completion.

Ad

Check out: House Tycoon 2: A beginner's guide.

FAQs on Garden Tower Defense

Which is the best unit in the game?

The Rosebeam is the best unit in this game.

Who is the strongest boss enemy in this game?

The Queen Spider is the strongest boss in this game.

How many units are there in total in Garden Tower Defense?

There are 203 units in Garden Tower Defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox content analyst at Sportskeeda, where he combines creativity, research, and writing to deliver engaging and insightful game reviews. His role centers on exploring the vast world of Roblox and translating gameplay experiences into reviews that help players discover new favorites.



Backed by over five years of professional writing experience, Sayandeep began his career at The Telegraph, one of India’s leading newspapers. There, he developed his strengths in storytelling, editing, and content creation. He later transitioned into digital media, spending more than a year in content creation and editing, where he expanded his expertise in connecting with online audiences.



Beyond work, Sayandeep enjoys reading books, directing films and is always in pursuit of knowledge. With a creative spirit and a natural inclination for leadership, he brings originality and vision to everything he does. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025