Snipe or Die: A beginner's guide

Snipe or Die is a combat simulation developed by Chaserooney, which involves players using sniper rifles at close range. This multiplayer FPS involves fast-paced matches, wherein you must rely on survival instincts and several mistakes to be the highest killer on the team.

Ad

This article is a comprehensive guide about Snipe or Die, including its features, tips, and controls.

Getting started in Snipe or Die: An overview

The game randomly chooses abilities at the start of each match (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, players would land in the lobby with a good chance of spawning mid-match. Although this game doesn't have spectator features, players can view and get acquainted with the small lobby around them. The lobby contains a small weapons inventory and the spawn point, divided by a small stone cabin.

Ad

Trending

To play the game, players have to walk into a portal, which will directly spawn them onto the map. There are more than 10 maps at their disposal, each featuring great places to defend, where they can cover and shoot at enemies. Furthermore, the game offers an impressive arsenal of over 20 weapons.

The ultimate goal is to amass as many kills as possible without getting eliminated. The top three players with the most kills will win the game. Cash is crucial in this game, as it is instrumental in purchasing weapons. Weapons can also be bought based on the number of kills a player has.

Ad

Also read - Fall and Break Bones!: A beginner's guide

Gameplay elements

Snipe and Die hosts fast-paced matches lasting five minutes (Image via Roblox)

Ability: Abilities are one of the most striking features in-game. At the beginning of each match, players will be designated one of four abilities. These abilities enhance movement and assist in adapting to different environments.

Ad

For example, the Move Faster ability helps players escape tight situations. The Hipfire Accuracy is useful when not using a scope, while 2x ammo doubles ammunition capacity. Lastly, the 2x reload doubles the reload speed for all weapons.

Coins/Kills: Coins and kills become significant in the game since they act as a currency for purchasing all weapons. Players can earn coins by amassing kills and winning a match while ranking in the top three.

Ad

Inventory: There are 22 weapons in the inventory, along with the default knife. Weapons in the inventory can be bought with two types of currencies: the first being coins and the second the number of kills done by a player. In this game, a knife is also an excellent melee weapon in tight spaces.

Check out - Poison Sushi Challenge: A beginner's guide.

FAQs on Snipe or Die

Which is the best weapon in Snipe or Die?

Ad

The Boom rifle is the best weapon in-game.

How to purchase the Boom rifle in Snipe and Die

The Boom rifle can be purchased by killing 30,000 players.

What is the name of the default weapon provided to beginners in-game?

Hunter is the default sniper that the game provides to new players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox content analyst at Sportskeeda, where he combines creativity, research, and writing to deliver engaging and insightful game reviews. His role centers on exploring the vast world of Roblox and translating gameplay experiences into reviews that help players discover new favorites.



Backed by over five years of professional writing experience, Sayandeep began his career at The Telegraph, one of India’s leading newspapers. There, he developed his strengths in storytelling, editing, and content creation. He later transitioned into digital media, spending more than a year in content creation and editing, where he expanded his expertise in connecting with online audiences.



Beyond work, Sayandeep enjoys reading books, directing films and is always in pursuit of knowledge. With a creative spirit and a natural inclination for leadership, he brings originality and vision to everything he does. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025