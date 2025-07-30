Garden Tower Defense Radioactive Rampage guide

The newest Garden Tower Defense update has been dubbed Radioactive Rampage, introducing the new Radioactive Event and many new gameplay features. This update was released on July 26, 2025, and introduced new game modes, units, rewards, and more. The patch's contents can all be accessed from the hub world, making them all easy to reach for all players.

Let’s take a quick look at the Radioactive Rampage update and every new gameplay addition it made to Garden Tower Defense.

Everything new in Garden Tower Defense Radioactive Rampage update

Radioactive Event and new game modes

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The latest event in the experience is the Radioactive Event, a new map that features some of the toughest enemy configurations. This mode features 12 new Radioactive Enemies, spread across multiple difficulties. Clearing the stage on the higher difficulty modes will raise the odds of getting the Special Pesticider unit.

Radioactive Event comes in Insane and Impossible difficulties, making it squarely geared toward late-game players. Veterans will be posed with a suitably challenging task of clearing the event, be it in a single player or multiplayer setting.

New game modes also include new Sewer Map game modes, including the Endless Mode variants of the same. You will receive special Seed rewards and special Endless units for clearing the same.

New Hellroot Seed, QoL improvements, and more

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Hellroot Seed can be obtained from the Exclusive Seeds menu. This Seed has a limited stock, so be sure to nab it before it goes away. You can also get seven new Units from the Mystery Trader Stock.

The following QoL updates were introduced with Radioactive Rampage:

Gifts are now sent immediately after being purchased.

Improved performance.

New gameplay improvements, including new effects for lobby, units, and more.

New sound effects for units, enemies, and more.

Patched out known exploits.

General UI improvements.

Alongside general gameplay improvements, the update adjusted the difficulty of Endless waves. They are now more challenging and press your units more, keeping you on your toes at all times.

Bug fixes

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

These are the bugs squashed with the Radioactive Rampage update:

Fixed a bug that caused the Unable to Upgrade mid-game issue.

Fixed issues with the Drone unit.

Fixed hitbox issues with the Mystery Trader Avatar.

Fixed bugs with units, UI, trading, and memory leaks.

Fixed miscellaneous bugs.

FAQs

When was the Radioactive Rampage update added to Garden Tower Defense?

The Radioactive Rampage update was implemented into the game on July 26, 2025.

What are the featured difficulty modes for the Garden Tower Defense Radioactive mode?

The Radioactive Event features Insane and Impossible as its featured difficulty modes.

Which exclusive Seed was added to Garden Tower Defense with the Radioactive Rampage update?

The Hellroot Seed was the exclusive Seed added to the game with the Radioactive Rampage update.

