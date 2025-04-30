Gas Station Simulator codes (April 2025)

The latest Gas Station Simulator codes offer players sufficient capital to establish and enhance their roadside business. In this tycoon game, money can be earned by serving customers, but trying to balance upgrade investments with maintaining a constant supply of oil can be frustrating. Spending hours accumulating currency for a certain purchase usually isn't a preferred option.

If you're short on Cash for building your dream gas station, you can overcome the problem by redeeming codes. Utilize the bonus Cash to fill up your oil supplies and set up new services to maximize customer satisfaction.

Active Gas Station Simulator codes

Below are the working codes for this Roblox simulation game. You can redeem each code only once with an account.

List of active codes in Gas Station Simulator Code Rewards update4 5000 Cash (latest) favorites11k 5000 Cash visits1M 5000 Cash iLovEggs 2000 Cash beta 2000 Cash

Expired Gas Station Simulator codes

Below are the inactive codes in the game:

List of inactive codes in Gas Station Simulator Code Rewards update3 5000 Cash update2 5000 Cash visits60k 6000 Cash bigupdate1 5000 Cash easter 3000 Cash

How to redeem Roblox Gas Station Simulator codes

Accessing the code redemption system is a simple task (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Roblox Gas Station Simulator:

Start Gas Station Simulator on Roblox.

Click the gift box on the left side of the game screen.

Input a valid code in the "Enter code to redeem..." text box.

Hit the "Redeem!" button to submit the code.

Thereafter, a green "Successfully redeemed" confirmation message will appear in the code box.

Gas Station Simulator codes and their importance

Cash is vital for setting up your business in Roblox Gas Station Simulator. Although a large sum is provided at the beginning to help you get started, hiring workers and purchasing upgrades can quickly consume your funds.

Codes ensure you never run out of money. With the free extra Cash provided by the active ones, you can purchase better Pumps, order more Oil Tanks, set up walls and decorations, and expand your services to include car washing. Moreover, you can hire more NPC staff to achieve full automation in the gameplay.

Gas Station Simulator code troubleshooting (how to fix)

An "Invalid code" error in Gas Station Simulator (Image via Roblox)

An "Invalid code" error is displayed when you use incorrect or expired codes. To prevent such issues, copy the featured working codes and paste them into the game's redemption box. This helps prevent capitalization and typographical errors that may occur when typing in Roblox codes.

If an active code is entered correctly but still doesn't provide rewards, restart the game. Codes may stop functioning in old servers after updates, but a simple restart can help you join an updated server.

Where to find new Gas Station Simulator codes

You can find all the latest codes in the description of Gas Station Simulator on Roblox. Connecting with the developer and the playerbase is a good option to get game-related information. Become a member of the FireKi Studios Discord community and keep an eye on the "announcements" channel to be updated on news, upcoming features, and the latest freebies for the game.

FAQs on Gas Station Simulator codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Gas Station Simulator?

"update4" is the newest code for this Roblox game, and it offers 5000 Cash.

When will new codes arrive for Gas Station Simulator?

Freebies for Gas Station Simulator are typically released to mark updates, special holiday events, and game achievements, such as attaining a specific number of favorites on Roblox.

When will the active codes for Gas Station Simulator expire?

Although the developer hasn't specified their expiration dates, the currently active codes could expire when new ones are released.

