Treat Simulator codes (April 2025)

Redeeming Treat Simulator codes is the best way to collect resources and increase the potential of your pets. Created by HopWorks, this Roblox title features different virtual pets that collect treats from the ground. You have to sell these treats to earn Coins for hatching more critters and eventually create a menagerie that helps you become the wealthiest.

To assist you in your pet-collection objectives, codes for Treat Simulator offer Gems, Coins, Potions, and important items like Enchanted Treats.

Active Treat Simulator codes

Collect Treats and sell them for Coins (Image via Roblox)

The following list features all working codes for this simulation game:

List of active codes in Treat Simulator Code Rewards UPD6 x1000 Coins, x1 Coin Potion, and x1 Potion of Infinity (latest) 1kFavorites x1000 Coins, x500 Gems, x1 Coin Potion, x5 Enchanted Treats 100kVisits x1 Potion of Infinity Reboot3 x500 Gems and x3 Enchanted Treats Release x1000 Coins and x1 Release Potion

Expired Treat Simulator codes

Roblox codes for Treat Simulator become inactive after an unspecified time. Below is the list of expired codes and their formerly offered rewards:

List of inactive codes in Treat Simulator Code Rewards 100Likes x1000 Coins and x1 Coin Potion UPD4 Free Pet UPD2 X1000 Coins, x1 Coin Potion, x10 Enchanted Treats, and x1 Gem Potion reboot2 Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox Treat Simulator codes

The Codes button is indicated by the old Twitter bird icon (Image via Roblox)

Accessing the redemption system is as straightforward as feeding treats to your critters in Treat Simulator. Follow these instructions to redeem codes:

Launch Treat Simulator on Roblox.

Click the Menu button on the right side of the screen.

button on the right side of the screen. Select Codes from the drop-down list of tabs.

from the drop-down list of tabs. Type or paste an active code in the text box.

Hit the green Claim button to send a code activation request and get rewards.

Treat Simulator codes and their importance

Potions give you a valuable advantage (Image via Roblox)

Several useful items and resources can be acquired by redeeming codes in Roblox Treat Simulator. Usually obtained by selling treats, Coins can be used for Egg-hatching and for buying new Leashes from the in-game store. Gems are a rarer resource and crucial for investing in different Upgrades.

Apart from adding more pets to your collection, you must feed them Enchanted Treats to give them random Enchants. These are similar to special perks. The Enchant bonuses are permanent until rerolled, while those given by Potions are temporary yet efficient.

Below is a description of the Potions offered by Treat Simulator codes:

Potion of Infinity: Grants the player Infinite Treat Capacity for 30 minutes.

Coin Potion: Get 2 x Coin Multiplier for 15 minutes.

Gem Potion: Get 2 x Gem Multiplier for 15 minutes.

Release Potion: Get 1.5 x Coins and Gems for 15 minutes.

Treat Simulator code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid Code!" error in Treat Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Entering expired or incorrect codes prompts an error response in Roblox Treat Simulator. To fix such issues, redeem only the featured active codes and make sure to cross-check for mistakes after typing them. Capitalization errors, mistypes, and irrelevant spaces in the redemption box are the usual reasons behind a failed redemption. If a correctly entered code doesn't provide rewards, restart the game before trying to use it again.

Where to find new Treat Simulator codes

To keep track of codes for Treat Simulator, become a member of the HopWorks Discord community. The developer reveals new freebies in the "announcements" channel of the server. That said, bookmarking this page is a time-saving alternative to scrolling through several posts to find a promo code for this game.

FAQs on Roblox Treat Simulator codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Treat Simulator?

UPD6 is the newest code for the simulation game. Upon redemption, it grants 1000 Coins, a Coin Potion, and a Potion of Infinity.

How many times can a Treat Simulator code be redeemed?

Each active code is valid for a single use in this game. This has been the standard for Roblox experiences so far.

When are Treat Simulator promo codes released?

Developer HopWorks commonly discloses new codes for Treat Simulator on their social media channels to celebrate the game's achievements and updates.

