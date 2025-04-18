Fly Pets codes (April 2025)

Redeeming Fly Pets codes is the most convenient way to get Wins and Gems. Formerly known as Pitch a Pet Simulator, this Roblox clicker centers around training the Accuracy skill to unlock powerful slingshots. Wins are gained by launching pets with your slingshots. To increase your power, you can equip Pets after using Luck Potions to get the best ones from the gacha.
Gaining Wins by launching creatures can get tedious. To fast-forward the grind, the Fly Pets developers often release codes that offer Gems, Wins, and Potions.
Active Fly Pets codes
Like most Roblox experiences, each code for Fly Pets can be redeemed a single time. Below is the list of freebies for the game:
Expired Fly Pets codes
Currently, there are no expired codes for Fly Pets.
How to redeem Fly Pets codes
Follow these instructions to redeem codes in Roblox Fly Pets:
- Launch Fly Pets on Roblox.
- Tap the Codes button on the right side of the screen, indicated by an "ABX" icon.
- Type an active code in the "Enter Code Here.." text field.
- Hit the green Redeem button to submit a code activation request.
The "Code redeemed!" message appears on the side of the screen to notify players about a successful redemption.
Roblox Fly Pets codes and their importance
Roblox codes for Fly Pets provide several in-game benefits to boost your progress. You can use the bonus Wins to get Eggs and perform Rebirths, whereas Gems can be spent on important in-game purchases.
Additionally, codes offer Potions with diverse effects as mentioned below:
- Wins Potion: Double your Wins
- Luck Potion: Increased luck when hatching Eggs
- Gold Potion: Increased chance of getting a Gold Pet from Eggs
- Void Potion: Increased chance of getting a Void Pet from Eggs
A Potion's effects only last 30 minutes, but they are stackable. Use Gold and Void Potions simultaneously to boost your odds of getting rare pets.
Fly Pets code troubleshooting (how to fix)
If you receive an error after attempting to redeem a code, the initial troubleshooting method is to verify your input for typographical mistakes. Codes should be entered accurately to avoid issues during the redemption process in Fly Pets. If a correctly entered code fails to work, join a new server by restarting the game. A promo code is most likely to function properly in a new and updated server.
Where to find new Fly Pets codes
You can stay informed about the latest codes for Fly Pets by following Young Bosses Studio, Ketwil, and 4upahero on X. The developers post promo codes, updates, and game announcements in these social channels.
That said, bookmarking this article is a better alternative to scrolling through numerous posts to find a code. It will be your one-stop destination to check all active codes.
FAQs on Fly Pets codes
How are codes beneficial for Fly Pets players?
Codes offer in-game resources and different Potions to help players speed up their progress and climb the leaderboard.
When are codes released for Roblox Fly Pets?
The game creators reveal more codes on their social media accounts to celebrate updates and special events occurring in Fly Pets.
When do the working codes for Fly Pets become inactive?
The expiration dates of the Fly Pets gift codes haven't been disclosed. They can unexpectedly expire, especially when newer ones are released.
