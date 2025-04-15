Phantom Ball codes (April 2025)

You can redeem the latest Phantom Ball codes to get several in-game rewards before jumping into PvP action. They offer Gems, Wheel Spins, and exclusive items without requiring you to spend any Robux. While Gems can be used to purchase game-changing passives, skillful movement and precise hitting of the ball can also guarantee you victory in the arena.

This article features all working codes for Phantom Ball and explains how to redeem them.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Phantom Ball codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Phantom Ball codes

Each Roblox code for Phantom Ball can be redeemed once with an account. Use them at the earliest as they could expire without warning. These are the active codes and their corresponding rewards:

List of active codes in Phantom Ball Code Rewards UPDATE9 1000 Gems 7MVisits 7 Wheel Spins PHNTMBLL 500 Gems SABERSRCOOL Red Saber RELEASE1000 1000 Gems WheelSpins 5 Wheel Spins SPINNY 500 Gems and a Wheel Spin GEMSCAREPACKAGE 1000 Gems FREECRATE Sword Crate

Expired Phantom Ball codes

Below are all inactive codes in the Roblox game:

List of inactive codes in Phantom Ball Code Rewards 6MVisits Free rewards 5MVisits Free rewards 4MVisits Free rewards 3MVisits Free rewards 2MVisits Free rewards UPDATE8 Free rewards 500KVisits Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox Phantom Ball codes

(Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Roblox Phantom Ball:

Start Phantom Ball on Roblox.

Click the icon with four squares at the top of the screen, next to the chat box.

at the top of the screen, next to the chat box. Select the Codes tab from the drop-down list.

tab from the drop-down list. Enter an active code in the provided text field.

Hit the purple Redeem button to submit a code activation request.

Upon successful redemption, a notification about the claimed rewards will appear below the code box.

Roblox Phantom Ball codes and their importance

Spin the wheel to get different rewards (Image via Roblox)

Gems and Wheel Spins are the most common rewards provided by Phantom Ball codes. While spins give you a random chance to get event-exclusive items, diamonds can be used to get crates that contain emotes, weapons, and explosions. Additionally, the currency can be spent on passives and skills, although you require it in large quantities to make a purchase.

Crates and weapons can also be obtained from codes, saving you from the time-consuming grind of obtaining diamonds to get the customizations.

Phantom Ball code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Codes for Phantom Ball are case-sensitive (Image via Roblox)

An "This code does not exist" error appears when you try to redeem an incorrectly entered code in Phantom Ball. Meanwhile, attempting to use inactive ones results in a "This code has expired!" error.

Ensure that you only redeem working codes. Moreover, cross-check their letter casing and spelling before clicking the Redeem button. Given that they are case-sensitive, stay attentive when inputting lowercase and uppercase letters for code redemptions. A quicker way to claim rewards is to copy and paste codes directly into the game's text box.

Where to find new Phantom Ball codes

Join the Phantom Ball Discord server and regularly check the "codes" channel to stay informed about the newest freebies. The developer may release more gift codes to celebrate the Roblox game's updates and milestones.

FAQs on Phantom Ball codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Phantom Ball?

UPDATE9 is the newest Phantom Ball code. If otters 1000 Gems when redeemed in-game.

Which code gives the Red Saber item in Phantom Ball?

Redeem the code SABERSRCOOL to get a free Red Saber in the Roblox title.

When will the active codes for Phantom Ball expire?

Developer Jule Games usually deactivates old codes to replace them with newer ones that provide similar or better rewards. Given that codes can become inactive at any time, it's best to redeem the active ones quickly.

