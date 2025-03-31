Ghoul://Re controls guide

Ghoul://Re is one of the most popular recent Roblox titles, drawing inspiration from the popular anime/manga Tokyo Ghoul. Just like in the anime, this experience features Ghouls and CCG, allowing you to play as either. Both of these rival associations have their challenges, deciding the fate of your playthrough.

Ad

If you are a CCG, you can access powerful weapons called Quinques to take out Ghouls. On the other hand, man-eating Ghouls can use Kagunes to devour their enemies. For a new player, figuring out the controls in Ghoul://Re can be slightly overwhelming. Since there is no time to experiment and learn when you start the game, this article highlights all the controls for Ghoul://Re.

All Ghoul://Re controls

Attacking the enemy with a Quinque (Image via Roblox)

Following is a list of all the controls or keybinds in this Roblox title.

Ad

Trending

General controls

W : Go in the straight direction

: Go in the straight direction W + W: Sprint forward

Sprint forward A : Go in the left direction

: Go in the left direction D : Go backward

: Go backward C : Go in the right direction

: Go in the right direction Space : Jump

: Jump M : Access the menu (Check Available quests and player info)

: Access the menu (Check Available quests and player info) V : Carry an item or a downed player

: Carry an item or a downed player E : Interact with something (Equip or Unequip weapons)

: Interact with something (Equip or Unequip weapons) Q : Dash

: Dash M2 (While Dashing): Cancel dash

Cancel dash Ctrl + B / Ctrl + M2: Devour enemy

Devour enemy P : Access location marker

: Access location marker Left Alt : Shift-lock

: Shift-lock L : Equip your mask as a Ghoul

: Equip your mask as a Ghoul > : Location icons

: Location icons T: Access the emote wheel

Ad

Combat controls

Left click: Attack

Attack M1 + Ctrl: Perform an uppercut

Perform an uppercut M2 : Feint your attack

: Feint your attack Ctrl + E: Activate your Kagune

Activate your Kagune Ctrl/Tab + 1 or 2: Switch your Kagune stance

Switch your Kagune stance Space + M2: Perform a mid-air critical move

Perform a mid-air critical move R : Perform a critical attack

: Perform a critical attack Z/X/C: Access your respective Kagune or Quinque moves

Sadly, you can not change the keybinds of any controls in this experience. In fact, not many Roblox games allow you to make this customization. To progress smoothly without interruptions, you must learn and practice the controls. One of the best ways to do so is by beating bosses and completing missions.

Ad

Since you can always respawn and complete such tasks, building experience with the game's movement and combat controls can be beneficial. Until then, we recommend you not participate in PvP battles, as there's a chance of facing high-level players. Additionally, if you are defeated as a Ghoul, you will lose some RC, which is bad for your progression.

Also check: All Kagune in Ghoul://Re

FAQs

How do I run in Ghoul://Re?

Ad

You can run in this game by double-tapping the "W" or walking button.

How do I activate Kagune in Ghoul://Re?

You can activate Kagune by pressing the Ctrl + E button.

How do I earn more RC in Ghoul://Re?

You can earn more RC by knocking down an enemy and pressing the Ctrl + B key.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024