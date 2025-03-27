Kagune in Ghoul://Re is an important weapon for Ghouls as they need it to devour their enemies. Since Ghouls desperately need to accumulate RC for their progression, using a Kagune can help do that efficiently. Noted that there are multiple Kagunes in this experience, each tied to a specific rarity.

Of course, a relatively rarer Kagune offers much more than a common one. Yet there is an ambiguity among Ghouls regarding the selection of any one option. Here's a list of all Kagune in Ghoul://Re to help you determine your ideal one.

Complete list of Kagune in Ghoul://Re

Besides the list of all the Kagune in this Roblox title below, we have briefly explained their moveset so you can pick the best one for yourself.

Eto

Critical move : Allows the user to twirl toward the opponent by using their wings and hitting them at the end of the sequence.

: Allows the user to twirl toward the opponent by using their wings and hitting them at the end of the sequence. Daunting Dance : Allows the user to flap their wings and dance quickly around the opponent while shooting shards to damage them.

: Allows the user to flap their wings and dance quickly around the opponent while shooting shards to damage them. Daunting Dance Variant : Allows the user to leap in the air and send a line of shards in front to damage the opponent.

: Allows the user to leap in the air and send a line of shards in front to damage the opponent. Punic Puncture : Allows the user to dash toward the opponent and impale them with the left wing. After impaling, the user will slap them away with their right wing, causing knockback damage.

: Allows the user to dash toward the opponent and impale them with the left wing. After impaling, the user will slap them away with their right wing, causing knockback damage. Relentless Ravage: Allows the user to impale the opponent with their left wing and raise them from the ground. Once the opponent is in the grasp of the user, it will send a barrage of shards to deal continuous damage and knock them away.

The Frenzied state (Image via Roblox)

Do note that the Eto Kagune unlocks a Frenzy meter for you. This meter will begin to fill up if you take damage. Once the meter is completely filled, you will enter a frenzied state, dealing immense damage to the opponent in Ghoul://Re.

Mayu

Critical move : Allows the user to run toward the opponent and do a front flip to hit them with their tail.

: Allows the user to run toward the opponent and do a front flip to hit them with their tail. Critical move 2 : Allows the user to feint a front flip, only to strike them when they are deceived.

: Allows the user to feint a front flip, only to strike them when they are deceived. Ravenous : Allows the user to spin and hit the opponent with their tail.

: Allows the user to spin and hit the opponent with their tail. Ravenous Variant : Allows the user to spin and use their tail to knock away the enemy. After this, the user dashes toward the enemy does a front flip, and slams them into the ground with their tail.

: Allows the user to spin and use their tail to knock away the enemy. After this, the user dashes toward the enemy does a front flip, and slams them into the ground with their tail. Subversive : Allows the user to stab and plant a time bomb inside the opponent. After a few seconds, the bomb explodes and deals massive damage to the enemy.

: Allows the user to stab and plant a time bomb inside the opponent. After a few seconds, the bomb explodes and deals massive damage to the enemy. Subversive Variant : Allows the user to stab the Kagune tail into the opponent, then spin and leap upwards only to do a slam on them, creating an explosion.

: Allows the user to stab the Kagune tail into the opponent, then spin and leap upwards only to do a slam on them, creating an explosion. Entrapment: Allows the user to insert their tail into the ground and plant various traps on the ground. Anyone who steps on the trap will be met with a huge spike coming from the ground, damaging them severely.

Ken

Critical move : Allows the user to punch the opponent after dashing toward them.

: Allows the user to punch the opponent after dashing toward them. Concuss : Allows the user to swing their Kagune tail and damage the opponent twice.

: Allows the user to swing their Kagune tail and damage the opponent twice. Barrage : Allows the user to strike the opponent thrice with their tail.

: Allows the user to strike the opponent thrice with their tail. Rend: Allows the user to stab the opponent to knock them down. If the stab connects well, the user follows with another stab when the opponent is on the ground.

Takizawa

Critical move : Allows the user to slash their Kagune and then follow up with a stab. If this move is used in the air, the user will send a couple of shards that will explode on contact.

: Allows the user to slash their Kagune and then follow up with a stab. If this move is used in the air, the user will send a couple of shards that will explode on contact. Ravage : Allows the user to slash the opponent thrice and then follow up with a 360 slash.

: Allows the user to slash the opponent thrice and then follow up with a 360 slash. Silence : Allows the user to do a 360 slash to knock back the opponent. After this, the user will reach the opponent at super speed to slam them on the ground.

: Allows the user to do a 360 slash to knock back the opponent. After this, the user will reach the opponent at super speed to slam them on the ground. Vanish: Allows the user to dash forward and stab anyone that comes in between.

Yomo

Critical move : Allows the user to dash forward and use their Kagune claws to slash on the chest of the opponent. If you press R after using this move, the opponent will be met with a powerful energy surge.

: Allows the user to dash forward and use their Kagune claws to slash on the chest of the opponent. If you press R after using this move, the opponent will be met with a powerful energy surge. Thundercleave : Allows the user to dash forward and hit the enemy with an electric-type attack.

: Allows the user to dash forward and hit the enemy with an electric-type attack. Roaring Thunder : Allows the user to grab the opponent with their Kagune claws and slam them on the ground. Next, the user will stomp their foot on the ground to create a huge thunder surge that will damage the enemy.

: Allows the user to grab the opponent with their Kagune claws and slam them on the ground. Next, the user will stomp their foot on the ground to create a huge thunder surge that will damage the enemy. Thunder Cloak: Allows the user to cover themselves in thunder and move quickly. The user can leap in the air and strike them with a thunder-type attack.

Noro

Critical move : Allows the user to swing their Kagune tail and knock back the opponent.

: Allows the user to swing their Kagune tail and knock back the opponent. Gnaw : Allows the user to lunge forward their Kagune and knock away the opponent in front.

: Allows the user to lunge forward their Kagune and knock away the opponent in front. Devour : Allows the user to slam their tail on the ground from above their head, hitting anyone that comes in between.

: Allows the user to slam their tail on the ground from above their head, hitting anyone that comes in between. Mastication: Allows the user to stab the opponent and inflict an Appetizing status on them.

Tsukiyama

Critical move : Allows the user to stab the opponent in front using their Kagune.

: Allows the user to stab the opponent in front using their Kagune. Twin Cleave : Allows the user to slash in their front twice after gaining a hyperarmor.

: Allows the user to slash in their front twice after gaining a hyperarmor. Exsanguis : Allows the user to stab the target in front multiple times before landing a devastating blow that knocks them away.

: Allows the user to stab the target in front multiple times before landing a devastating blow that knocks them away. Eviscerande: Allows the user to stab their opponent and lift them in the air, before brutally throwing them away.

Yamori

Critical move : Allows the user to stab both of their Kagunes into the opponent.

: Allows the user to stab both of their Kagunes into the opponent. Crusher : Allows the user to swing their Kagune from both sides and crushes the opponent in between.

: Allows the user to swing their Kagune from both sides and crushes the opponent in between. Grinder : Allows the user to spin and hit the opponent with their Kagune. After this, the user thrusts both Kagunes to each side, stabbing anyone who is in front.

: Allows the user to spin and hit the opponent with their Kagune. After this, the user thrusts both Kagunes to each side, stabbing anyone who is in front. Shredder: Allows the user to rapidly spin the opponent in front and damage them severely.

Wing

Critical move : Allows the user to spin and rush toward the opponent before slapping them on the head using their wing.

: Allows the user to spin and rush toward the opponent before slapping them on the head using their wing. Shard Flow : Allows the user to unleash a barrage of Ukaku shards toward the opponent.

: Allows the user to unleash a barrage of Ukaku shards toward the opponent. Shard Onslaught : Allows the user to leap in the air and unleash a barrage of Ukaku shards toward the target.

: Allows the user to leap in the air and unleash a barrage of Ukaku shards toward the target. Wing Assault: Allows the user to stand on their hands and knees, flying toward the opponent and hitting them to cause massive damage.

Beaked

Critical move : Allows the user to casually step forward and slash the opponent with their Kagune.

: Allows the user to casually step forward and slash the opponent with their Kagune. Puck : Allows the user to stab the target and throw it away if it connects well.

: Allows the user to stab the target and throw it away if it connects well. Soaring : Allows the user to spin and slash anyone who is in front.

: Allows the user to spin and slash anyone who is in front. Blue Bird: Allows the user to taunt the opponent and do a 360 spinning slash, followed by a slash from the above.

Nishio

Critical move : Allows the user to swing the Kagune from above their head and damage the opponent in front.

: Allows the user to swing the Kagune from above their head and damage the opponent in front. Grasp : Allows the user to stab the opponent in the front and pull them close if it connects, leaving plenty of room to follow up with simply M1 attacks.

: Allows the user to stab the opponent in the front and pull them close if it connects, leaving plenty of room to follow up with simply M1 attacks. Serpentine : Allows the user to perform a spinning kick on the opponent, knocking them back.

: Allows the user to perform a spinning kick on the opponent, knocking them back. Slither: Allows the user to dash forward and perform a spinning kick.

How to reroll Kagune in Ghoul://Re

A general thing to remember is that the Kagune you will obtain in Ghoul://Re will be random. However, you can always reroll it using Ghoul Points or Robux. While using Robux requires you to spend real money, it's advised to use Ghoul Points instead. You can earn it by defeating bosses, completing quests, and events, and devouring enemies.

Reroll Kagune by using Ghoul Points in Ghoul://Re (Image via Roblox)

Once you have enough Ghoul Points, click on the shopping bag icon next to the camera button on top of the screen. From there, click on the Ghoul Point Exchange button at the bottom of the window. In the Ghoul Point Exchange window, select the Kagune Type Reroll to reroll your current Kagune. Based on the rarity of the Kagune, you will receive one.

Following is a list of all the Kagune and their rarities in Ghoul://Re

Legendary Kagune-types (3% chance)

Eto

Mayu

Ken

Takizawa

Yomo

Noro

Rare Kagune-types (11% chance)

Tsukiyama

Yamori

Common Kagune-types (86% chance)

Wing

Beaked

Nishio

FAQs about Ghoul://Re

How to get Kagune in Ghoul://Re?

You will get your first Kagune after gathering 5000 RC. Upon doing so, reduce your HP to under 50% to unlock your Kagune.

How to earn Ghoul Points in Ghoul://Re?

You can earn Ghoul Points by completing missions, collecting RC from others, defeating bosses, etc.

What is the best Kagune in Ghoul://Re?

Takizawa is one of the best Kagune to have due to its insane slash damage in Ghoul://Re.

